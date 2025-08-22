References: The highest signal in hiring…or totally overrated?
22 Aug 2025 • 1 min read
Are references the most important part of hiring...or totally overrated?
In this episode of 10x Recruiting, Nolan and Siadhal debate:
- Why references can be the highest-signal part of hiring—or a dangerous trap
- When to use "front door" vs backchannel references
- How to ask questions that actually reveal the truth (and not just polite praise)
Check it out and let us know how you run references.
Catch the full episode on:
