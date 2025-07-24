Shiv Brodie’s playbook for AI-powered recruiting leverage

In this episode of our How I AI series, Shiv Brodie (GTM recruiter at Metaview) walks us through the AI workflows she’s using day-to-day to source, engage, and assess top talent. She’s built a powerful system that gives her leverage at every step, and it’s surprisingly simple to replicate.

In this episode, you’ll learn:

How Shiv’s custom GPT turns a JD into sourcing gold

Why she leans on Perplexity, not ChatGPT, for company intel

How she uses Metaview snippets to level-up multi-touch outreach

The power of templates for structured, repeatable hiring excellence

Watch the episode to steal Shiv's playbook for building an unfair competitive advantage with AI.

