How Automattic recruiters save 50+ hours per month with Metaview

Automattic is the company behind WordPress.com, Day One, WooCommerce, Jetpack, Tumblr, WordPress VIP, Simplenote, Longreads, Crowdsignal, Atavist, and more. A distributed company, it has more than 1,730 Automatticians in 90+ countries, speaking 116 different languages.

Tech stack : Greenhouse; Google Meet

: Greenhouse; Google Meet Headquarters : San Francisco, CA

: San Francisco, CA Company size: 1,960

12+hours

Average time saved per recruiter per week.

92%

Satisfaction rate amongst Automatticians using Metaview

Overcoming recruiting admin at scale

Automattic—the company behind platforms like WordPress, WooCommerce, and Tumblr—has one of the most rigorous and finely-tuned recruitment processes around. But they wanted to take it to the next level.

The team was in search for a solution to improve the time-consuming, manual process of note-taking. “Automatticians” were spending too much time organizing interview notes and submitting scorecards.

This created administrative friction and was slowing down their ability to run a smooth process. And interviewers weren’t able to focus on engaging with candidates in the moment.

Supercharging efficiency across recruiters, interviewers, and HMs

Director of Talent Operations Nitin Moorjani first kicked off a pilot for Metaview in the recruiting team. And the feedback was overwhelmingly positive.

On the heels of the successful pilot, Nitin and team rolled out Metaview across all of Automattic. So every team member involved in hiring now leverages Metaview, from recruiters to business unit managers. And the productivity gains have been huge.

📣 “The most clear impact is the time saved. Recruiters save 20 minutes per interview from wrangling notes and submitting scorecards. Per month, that’s 53 hours saved in total.”



- Nitin Moorjani, Director of Talent Operations

Recruiters especially loved the massive time savings and seamless integration with existing systems.

📣 “I find Metaview super helpful. It has impacted the scorecards I build to share with my stakeholders in a very positive way.”



- Gaby Garcia, Senior Talent Advisor

Automatticians also appreciate how Metaview’s automated notes and queryable data make submitting high-quality scorecards a breeze.

📣 “Metaview works great! I especially like the Assistant feature; it works well to fill in scorecards after the interviews.”



- Toto Castiglione, Senior Designer

Automattic has also seen a big impact from using Metaview in discovery (intake) meetings when a new job requisition is opened. By taking advantage of Metaview’s AI-powered notes and recordings in these meetings, teams can capture and share context about new roles much more easily.

No details get lost, and the process kicks off on the right foot.

Helping executives make more informed hiring recommendations

The benefits of Metaview reach all the way to the top. In the final review process before the offer stage, Automattic's executives now review candidate summaries and recordings on Metaview. This helps them get a richer picture of candidates and make more informed recommendations.

Metaview has helped Automattic supercharge efficiency, free recruiters and interviewers to focus on candidates, and give everyone deeper context to make more informed decisions.



Looking ahead, Automattic plans to make use of the ever-growing library of interviews and insights captured by Metaview. The team will leverage these resources to train new hiring managers and benchmark candidates, and to continue to keep the bar high.