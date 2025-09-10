How Automattic recruiters save 50+ hours per month with Metaview
Automattic is the company behind WordPress.com, Day One, WooCommerce, Jetpack, Tumblr, WordPress VIP, Simplenote, Longreads, Crowdsignal, Atavist, and more. A distributed company, it has more than 1,730 Automatticians in 90+ countries, speaking 116 different languages.
- Tech stack: Greenhouse; Google Meet
- Headquarters: San Francisco, CA
- Company size: 1,960
12+hours
Average time saved per recruiter per week.
92%
Satisfaction rate amongst Automatticians using Metaview
Overcoming recruiting admin at scale
Automattic—the company behind platforms like WordPress, WooCommerce, and Tumblr—has one of the most rigorous and finely-tuned recruitment processes around. But they wanted to take it to the next level.
The team was in search for a solution to improve the time-consuming, manual process of note-taking. “Automatticians” were spending too much time organizing interview notes and submitting scorecards.
This created administrative friction and was slowing down their ability to run a smooth process. And interviewers weren’t able to focus on engaging with candidates in the moment.
Supercharging efficiency across recruiters, interviewers, and HMs
Director of Talent Operations Nitin Moorjani first kicked off a pilot for Metaview in the recruiting team. And the feedback was overwhelmingly positive.
On the heels of the successful pilot, Nitin and team rolled out Metaview across all of Automattic. So every team member involved in hiring now leverages Metaview, from recruiters to business unit managers. And the productivity gains have been huge.
- Nitin Moorjani, Director of Talent Operations
Recruiters especially loved the massive time savings and seamless integration with existing systems.
- Gaby Garcia, Senior Talent Advisor
Automatticians also appreciate how Metaview’s automated notes and queryable data make submitting high-quality scorecards a breeze.
- Toto Castiglione, Senior Designer
Automattic has also seen a big impact from using Metaview in discovery (intake) meetings when a new job requisition is opened. By taking advantage of Metaview’s AI-powered notes and recordings in these meetings, teams can capture and share context about new roles much more easily.
No details get lost, and the process kicks off on the right foot.
Helping executives make more informed hiring recommendations
The benefits of Metaview reach all the way to the top. In the final review process before the offer stage, Automattic's executives now review candidate summaries and recordings on Metaview. This helps them get a richer picture of candidates and make more informed recommendations.
Metaview has helped Automattic supercharge efficiency, free recruiters and interviewers to focus on candidates, and give everyone deeper context to make more informed decisions.
Looking ahead, Automattic plans to make use of the ever-growing library of interviews and insights captured by Metaview. The team will leverage these resources to train new hiring managers and benchmark candidates, and to continue to keep the bar high.