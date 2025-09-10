How Catawiki supercharged efficiency and quality of hire with Metaview

Catawiki is the leading online marketplace for special objects. Over 100,000 objects are offered in auction every week - each reviewed and selected by one of Catawiki’s hundreds of in-house experts specialised in Art, Design, Jewellery, Fashion, Classic Cars, Collectables and much more.

2-6+hours

Time saved per recruiter per week.

5%

increase in candidate satisfaction.

75%

Catawiki interviewers who say Metaview contributes to more informed decisions.

Boosting quality of hire at scale

Catawiki, the most-visited curated marketplace in Europe for special objects, needed to improve quality of hire as they scaled their growing team.

Director of Talent Management James Lesner explains, “The big aim was to upskill interviewers and make sure we were asking the most relevant questions. With the ultimate goal of hiring the right people and improving the quality of hires we're making.”

But Catawiki was lacking structure and consistency in their interview process. This inconsistency not only made the evaluation process inefficient and imprecise but also risked the team’s ability to deliver a positive candidate experience. Without clear oversight into how interviewers were pitching Catawiki and the role, it was tough to make sure that all candidates were exposed to the best version of the company in their interview process.



Data quality and visibility were also challenges. Recruiters and interviewers were struggling to balance focusing on the candidate during interviews while also taking high-quality notes. On top of that, James and team could only rely on anecdotal feedback and candidate surveys to uncover areas for improvement, which was limiting their ability to refine and optimize the hiring process.

Diving into the black box of interviews with Metaview

Catawiki knew that Metaview would be the ideal partner to elevate the consistency, quality, and precision of their process. James first brought in Metaview to capture the recruiting team’s interviews. They quickly saw efficiency gains and quality upgrades and expanded across the entire business to capture all interviews happening at Catawiki.



One of the immediate key benefits of implementing Metaview was that it brought visibility into the “black box” of interviews. For the first time, Catawiki could systematically identify inconsistencies happening in interviews and use that to create structured interview plans.

📣 “After bringing in Metaview, we were able to see that for the same role, we had interviewers asking very different questions. While some variety is good, it was to an extreme where the candidate experience heavily depended on the interviewer.”



- James Lesner · Director of Talent Management



Armed with these new insights, the recruiting team created more structured questions for interviews and implemented relevant interviewer training to create more consistency across the process. They used Metaview to create video Snippets to train on topics like how to introduce Catawiki, negotiate salaries, and ask competency-based questions.



Automating note-taking was also a game-changer. James says, “For me, the number one benefit of Metaview is being able to fully focus on the interview itself. I can be hands-free and not have to worry about making notes.” AI Notes allow Catawiki recruiters and interviewers to be more present and engaged, creating stronger connections with candidates and improving the quality of conversations.



And by creating custom AI Notes templates tailored to specific roles, the Catawiki team has been able to streamline the hiring process and give better clarity to hiring managers by presenting the most relevant and accurate candidate information. Beyond saving time, the AI Notes also improve communication and alignment within the team by helping to reduce misunderstandings about role expectations and candidate performance.



The Catawiki team also finds Snippets particularly useful for early-stage calibration. When a recruiter is on the fence about whether or not to progress a candidate, they can create and share a video clip of a particular area they want to run past the hiring manager. It’s especially useful for technical interviews where the candidate might go deep into topics that a non-technical person wouldn’t be expected to understand fully.

Supercharging interview quality and consistency

Overall, Metaview has elevated the quality and efficiency of Catawiki’s hiring process. Recruiters report saving anywhere from 2 to 6 or more hours per week thanks to Metaview. Hiring managers also massively benefit since they can review interview clips instead of attending every interview. James emphasizes, “Interviewers, who are often busy with other responsibilities, have found Metaview incredibly helpful.”



Metaview has also given Catawiki the tools and the data to deliver on their original goal of creating a hiring process that reliably and consistently brings in the right talent.

“Metaview allows us to make sure that from the start of the process, we're setting ourselves up to raise our quality of hire. So for areas of the business where we see high scores for quality of hire, we can retroactively look back to understand what did we do in these interviews? Do we have a certain structure we should follow?



"Equally, for areas where we see low quality-of-hire scores, we can go through the qualitative and quantitative data to understand how we should adapt our interview process moving forward to get the outcomes we need.”

Metaview has fundamentally leveled-up Catawiki’s recruitment process, unlocking consistency, efficiency, and data-driven decision-making.

📣 “It’s unimaginable to go back to a time before Metaview where we’d have to take notes during interviews and rely on guesswork for improving our processes.”



- James Lesner, Director of Talent Management

By integrating Metaview across its hiring teams, Catawiki has not only streamlined operations but also set a strong foundation for continuous improvement in quality of hire. Metaview’s ability to analyze past interviews, standardize best practices, and leverage high-quality data means that Catawiki can put its best foot forward in attracting and retaining top talent.