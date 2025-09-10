How emnify halved time-to-hire & overhauled the candidate experience with Metaview

Tech stack : Greenhouse; Google Meet

: Greenhouse; Google Meet Headquarters : Berlin, Germany

: Berlin, Germany Company size: 160

-45 to +1

Improvement in candidate NPS score.

60 to 31.5

Decrease in interviews per hire.

5-10 hours

Amount of time recruiters save per week on average.

Building a mature hiring culture

As emnify was going through a period of rapid scaling, they faced challenges in hiring high-performing talent despite an immature hiring culture. There was no interview training for the business, and decisions were often affected by pedigree recruiting and bias.

The team was also struggling to keep up with the volume of interviews that were happening each week.



When Matthias Schmeisser, Global Senior Director of Talent Acquisition & Employer Branding, joined the team, it was clear emnify needed an interview intelligence solution. emnify needed to understand what was happening in interviews to gain insight into the quality of their talent pipeline, remove biases, and give better feedback to enhance the candidate experience.

emnify also wanted to reduce the administrative workload of the talent acquisition team, who were spending hours and hours submitting scorecards.

Supercharging interview intelligence with AI

After evaluating different solutions, Matthias and the team chose Metaview because of its ease of use and data quality. Using Metaview’s AI to record, transcribe, and summarize screening calls, the team can capture every detail from interviews perfectly, and give hiring managers accurate, comprehensive candidate assessments.

Metaview also helped to create a better experience for candidates, since recruiters could now focus 100% on the conversation in the moment. The strength of these AI-powered features has made a real difference for Matthias and his team.

📣



- “I’ve fallen in love with features like Candidate Comparison which allows me to compare candidates based on our interview structure, and also with having an AI assistant that deep dives on the scorecard. It's just next level.” Matthias Schmeisser , Global Senior Director of TA, emnify

Unlocking better interviews across the org

After proving the value within the TA team, emnify extended Metaview to interviewers and hiring managers throughout the organization. As a scale-up in growth mode, everyone is busy. Team members don't have time to properly prepare for an interview before they walk in. Then they get to the end of the day and can’t remember what was said in any of those interviews.



Metaview’s ability to help de-risk hiring decisions made functional leaders excited to come on board. With full visibility into down-stream interviews on Metaview, the TA team was also better able to prepare candidates for what to expect and to coach hiring managers on how to ask the right questions. Interviewers and hiring managers now love the tool too.

📣 “I love that I can focus on the conversation instead of typing. I don't have to worry about missing any details.



"If I have doubts about what was said, I can easily revisit that point in time and relive the discussion. I can always ask questions to the AI assistant to keep my biases in check.”



- Valeria Stanga, Senior Talent Partner

Matthias often hears from colleagues that when Metaview isn’t on the call, they almost don’t want to interview. The process of writing up assessments and referring back to what the candidate said becomes so much more painful.

📣 “Metaview gives me confidence and an added layer of security during interviews.”



- Enver Berisha, VP Sales EMEA

Matthias introduced KPIs and SLAs to measure experiences across onboarding, candidates, hiring managers, and recruiters. He did this by looking at lagging and leading indicators and analyzing qualitative and quantitative data.



Metaview played a huge part in that journey by giving more insights into assessment data. It also influences efficiency data points and their connection to quality-of-hire moving forward.

And the results are very exciting.

Noticeable uptick in candidate experience

Over the last 12 months, emnify’s NPS score for candidate experience went from -45 to +1.



Increase in interviewing efficiency

Average interviews per hire nearly halved, from 60 to 31.5 per year.



Huge time savings

For Matthias personally, the average time spent writing candidate assessments went from 45 minutes per interview to just 15, freeing up 10+ hours per week.

85% of the business is using Metaview and benefitting from the time saved.



Increased quality-of-hire

Hiring decisions are now less about “gut feel” and more evidence-based. Quality-of-hire scores now average 80 out of 100. Metaview has helped to establish a culture of learning in emnify’s hiring process, which is continuously maturing.

Matthias and his team will continuing using Metaview to level up the hiring culture at emnify, and build a world-class team.