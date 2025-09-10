How Engine drives change in the hiring process with Metaview

Engine is a modern travel platform to book and manage work trips. It saves businesses time and money through an intuitive travel network that connects to nearly every hotel, airline, and car rental company in the U.S.



Tech stack: Greenhouse; Zoom

Headquarters: Denver, CO

Company size: 700+

40+minutes

Saved per recruiter daily on submitting scorecards.

8,400+interviews

Captured on Metaview to date.

Easing the pressure on recruiters

As a high-volume recruiting operation, Engine faced challenges with documenting candidate interviews, delivering a consistent candidate experience, and getting visibility into what was actually going on in interviews.

The recruiting team was spending too much time chasing interviewers and hiring managers to submit scorecards, and struggled to balance detailed note-taking with meaningful candidate engagement.

VP of People Laura Stapleton needed a solution to not only streamline the administrative burden, but unlock interview insights to drive better hiring decisions. So she turned to Metaview.

Building an industry-leading tech stack

Engine chose Metaview with the hope of gaining deeper insights into their hiring process and reducing time spent on admin.

Laura and team were initially drawn to Metaview because they knew they’d be getting deep partnership and cutting-edge tech.

📣



"The Metaview team has also been super helpful in making sure that we're enabling our team to leverage the tool properly and to continue to stay up-to-speed with new product features. That partnership is super important to us.”



- “I've always viewed Metaview as a leader in this space. The team and product have stayed at the forefront of where TA is headed and continue to evolve."The Metaview team has also been super helpful in making sure that we're enabling our team to leverage the tool properly and to continue to stay up-to-speed with new product features. That partnership is super important to us.” Laura Stapleton , VP of People, Engine

Massive time savings and more informed decision-making

Since implementing Metaview, Engine has seen major improvements in their recruiting process efficiency, with recruiters saving ~40 minutes daily—time that was previously spent on writing screening notes and submitting scorecards.

It's also made it much easier to hold interviewers and hiring managers accountable to submitting high-quality scorecards on time.

📣 “Prior to Metaview, the team was really having to block a big chunk of time at the end of the day to make sure they were getting all of their scorecards in a timely way. Now what would take 45 minutes probably takes five.”

On top of the serious time savings, Metaview's data has empowered Engine to make more informed hiring decisions. “Being able to access our interviews with Metaview has actually changed hiring decisions for us on multiple occasions.



"If someone on my team comes to me and says, 'I don't think we should be passing on this candidate,' I have the ability to watch Snippets or the full interview and then go back to the hiring team to unpack exactly what happened.

📣 "It's been a really powerful way to drive change throughout the organization.”

The team has also been able to use Metaview to get a clearer picture into challenges like early attrition. They can go back to past interviews and get insight into how they initially pitched the job, whether they knew they were taking a calculated risk with a particular candidate, and any other disconnects that may have led to early departures.

Metaview has become essential for maintaining and improving interview quality at Engine. By unlocking visibility into what actually happens during interviews, they can now make sure candidates are consistently getting a top-notch experience.

📣 “Quality of hire starts with quality of interview. If funnel conversions don't make sense or aren't where we want them to be, my next step is to look at Metaview and see what's happening with these interviews to try to get to the root cause.”



Laura and team like to create Views to dive deep into specific areas of optimization.

For example, they've used Metaview to understand how interviewers are presenting Engine's culture, or to get to the bottom of disconnects happening throughout the hiring process.

Metaview also helps Engine monitor key interview metrics like interview start and end times and candidate talk time percentages. Insight into these details helps Laura know when it's time to dig into a particular area where interview quality might need some intervention to keep the bar high.

Powerful interviewer training based on real-world examples

An unexpected benefit of Metaview has been its value for interviewer training and onboarding. Engine now uses interview recordings as part of their training program, allowing new team members to see real examples of what good and bad interviewing looks like.

“Metaview has become a really big part of our interviewing enablement," says Laura. "When we have new people come on board, being able to say, 'Watch these Metaviews' has become an excellent part of our training program. Having access to those real-world examples is huge.”

Beyond training, it also gives recruiters the power to better advocate for themselves and their candidates. Recruiters can send Snippets of candidate responses and work with Laura to decide how they'll approach a hiring manager with their point of view on a candidate's performance.

📣 “I believe interviewing is a privilege, and not everybody can do it. Metaview helps us make sure that we have the quality of interview we need to increase our talent density and raise the bar across the business.”

Building a foundation for TA excellence

Metaview has become an integral part of Engine's tech stack and recruiting strategy. For Laura and her team, it's now unimaginable to operate without these insights and efficiency gains.

“Being able to assess the quality of the interview is an absolutely core part of my job. I would really struggle with losing access to the data that I'm able to leverage with Metaview.”

Metaview is now an integral component in Engine's recruiting tech stack, helping them elevate the entire TA function.

📣 “We're leaning into how AI is going to change the TA landscape. Metaview helps us stay up to speed with those developments so that we can optimize our efforts.”

Try Metaview for free today.