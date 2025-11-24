How Lightspeed boosts recruiter productivity with AI purpose-built for recruiting

Lightspeed is the POS and payments platform that powers some of the best retail and hospitality companies around the world.. They process over $90B in payments per year for ambitious businesses across 144K locations. With teams in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, the platform powers companies in over 100 countries.

Lightspeed helps businesses make work flow, grow sustainably and thrive in every market.

Customer: Lightspeed

Headquarters: Montréal, Quebec

Company size: 3,300+ employees

Refocusing recruiters on conversations, not notetaking

“Recruiters spend most of their time taking notes and editing them afterward,” says Talent Acquisition Operations Manager Lolwa. “We wanted tools that would streamline the process so recruiters can focus on the conversation with candidates and not worry about note-taking.”

The team began searching for a solution that would free recruiters from this manual work. They initially chose Metaview because “several of our recruiters had used it before and gave it great reviews for the user experience.”

And for Lolwa’s team, “the initial ROI is clear. We’ve seen an improvement in how many calls recruiters can do per day because the process is streamlined.”

📣 “Recruiters really feel the difference if they forget to add Metaview to a call. They notice immediately that they have to take notes themselves.”

Why a specialized AI recruiting tool is important

As they surveyed their best AI notetaking options , Lightspeed quickly saw that generic solutions couldn’t handle the complexity they needed. The technical nature of some discussions, plus the variety of accents and languages in interviews, were too much for standard platforms. “We used Zoom AI note-taking before. Having a tool that captures that properly without misunderstanding people or context was important.”

Recruiters who had used Metaview previously vouched for its recruiting focus and intuitive experience. That specialization became the deciding factor.

“We’re using it exclusively for recruiters—45 of them across three global teams. Recruiters already see the difference in accuracy and capturing the right things.”

📣 “It really shows that Metaview is tailored to recruitment processes, not just an AI notetaking tool.”

Customizable templates that match Lightspeed’s hiring approach

Lightspeed uses its own, structured hiring frameworks. It needed a way to ensure consistency between interviews, without adding extra steps for recruiters.

Tangibly, the team required a tool that could shape interview notes around the formats, competencies, and insights they rely on internally. And Metaview’s customizable templates met that need directly.

“We really liked the customizable templates for note capture.” Every conversation is now captured in the exact style and format the team requires. Recruiters don’t spend hours reformatting interview notes, and the next interviewer or decision maker can quickly pick up a file and run with it.

📣 “We’ve received great feedback on ease of use, and specifically the templates. The fact that it’s built for recruitment was one of the main reasons we chose it.”

Proactive support and smooth onboarding

Lightspeed’s implementation was unusually complex. “Once we did the demo, our legal team requested a lot of documentation. We have a rigorous internal AI-tool approval process.”

Differences between European regulations and the rest of the world could have created a major barrier to rollout. “We have specific workflows for Europe due to regulations in Germany and Switzerland. So we have an opt-in workflow for Europe and an opt-out workflow for everyone else.” In essence, this meant two implementation plans, with different setups for these two regions.

“Because we have two workflows, we had to do two integrations. It’s integrated with Greenhouse, and the team continues to help us make it work. We also appreciate the shared Slack channel with the entire Metaview CSM team. It’s been very helpful.”

What could have been a major barrier became manageable thanks to hands-on support, including detailed documentation, weekly configuration sessions, and training for Lightspeed’s different teams.