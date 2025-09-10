How Riviera Partners enhance client & candidate calls with Metaview

Riviera Partners is a global executive recruiting firm specializing in Technology, Engineering, Product and Design leadership. Its exclusive focus on technology talent is built on decades of collective domain experience, tens of thousands of executive relationships, and the accumulated data of hundreds of thousands of interactions with technology leaders.

Tech stack : Lever

: Lever Headquarters : San Francisco, CA

: San Francisco, CA Company size: 180 employees

6+hours

Average time saved per recruiter per week.

92%

Of recruiters agree that Metaview improves their efficiency and productivity.

Capturing consistent and timely recruiting notes is a key part of Riviera Partners' high-quality search process. But the firm was facing an issue where recruiters were each using disparate tools and processes for note-taking during recruiting conversations.

According to Sandy Ma, Managing Partner of Growth, “Without a uniform process, this was leading to significant lag time in capturing notes and feedback into our proprietary platform to kick off the search.”

This lack of consistency not only slowed down the search process but also affected the quality of information captured.

AI-powered notes for more efficient recruiting

Metaview was initially recommended by a Riviera recruiter who was using the platform for automated note-taking on status calls. Metaview use of AI to automatically summarize notes, streamline action items, and outline next steps caught the team's attention.

Riviera rolled out Metaview across the full 80-person recruiting team. There was immediate positive feedback from the team, and noticeable efficiency improvements.

Since implementing Metaview, Riviera has seen major improvements in data quality and recruiter efficiency. Sandy says “Post pitch, we used to not have any data. Now we have better documentation coming out of client meetings.” This is echoed by other leaders.

📣 “My favorite part about Metaview is how it quickly summarizes candidate intakes in an organized fashion and how I’m able to ask questions to refresh my memory from conversations with clients and candidates alike. The data quality I can input is so much higher.”



- Chett Garcia, Director

The time savings thanks to Metaview have also been sizable. The average time saved on a weekly basis is more than six hours per recruiter, with some recruiters saying Metaview saves them up to 15 hours per week.



On top of the efficiency gains and higher-quality data capture, Metaview also allows for enhanced interactions with customers and clients. The team can focus more on the conversations at hand rather than worrying about capturing everything that’s discussed.

📣 “Metaview allows you to stay present and engaged in conversations without needing to worry about detailed note-taking and provides a comprehensive recap to reflect on after.”



- Justin Cottrell, Partner

📣 “I can be more present and engaged in the conversation, which helps to assess candidates more thoroughly and to look out for subtle red flags I might not pick up on when trying to transcribe everything the candidate is saying.



"The same goes for status calls and kickoff calls—I can be far more engaged with a client knowing that the call is being recorded and transcribed.”



- Jordan Nies, Principal

📣 “I can be engaged with candidates and clients more fully when on calls and then my notes are much more thorough as well.”



- Kortney Rupp, Principal



Continuous process improvements

Now that Metaview has helped Riviera increase efficiency, level up data quality, and improve client & candidate interactions, the next step will be leveraging Metaview’s custom templates for more rigorous consistency.

📣 “The next phase for us is deciding what templates we’re using as a firm across practices to make sure we’re consistently collecting the right data points.”



- Sandy Ma, Managing Partner

Riviera will continue to leverage Metaview to run a best-in-class search process that satisfies clients, candidates, and internal terms alike.

