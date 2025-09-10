How Riviera Partners enhance client & candidate calls with Metaview
Riviera Partners is a global executive recruiting firm specializing in Technology, Engineering, Product and Design leadership. Its exclusive focus on technology talent is built on decades of collective domain experience, tens of thousands of executive relationships, and the accumulated data of hundreds of thousands of interactions with technology leaders.
- Tech stack: Lever
- Headquarters: San Francisco, CA
- Company size: 180 employees
6+hours
Average time saved per recruiter per week.
92%
Of recruiters agree that Metaview improves their efficiency and productivity.
Consolidating tools and recruiting processes
Capturing consistent and timely recruiting notes is a key part of Riviera Partners' high-quality search process. But the firm was facing an issue where recruiters were each using disparate tools and processes for note-taking during recruiting conversations.
According to Sandy Ma, Managing Partner of Growth, “Without a uniform process, this was leading to significant lag time in capturing notes and feedback into our proprietary platform to kick off the search.”
This lack of consistency not only slowed down the search process but also affected the quality of information captured.
AI-powered notes for more efficient recruiting
Metaview was initially recommended by a Riviera recruiter who was using the platform for automated note-taking on status calls. Metaview use of AI to automatically summarize notes, streamline action items, and outline next steps caught the team's attention.
Riviera rolled out Metaview across the full 80-person recruiting team. There was immediate positive feedback from the team, and noticeable efficiency improvements.
Enhanced client & candidate interactions
Since implementing Metaview, Riviera has seen major improvements in data quality and recruiter efficiency. Sandy says “Post pitch, we used to not have any data. Now we have better documentation coming out of client meetings.” This is echoed by other leaders.
- Chett Garcia, Director
The time savings thanks to Metaview have also been sizable. The average time saved on a weekly basis is more than six hours per recruiter, with some recruiters saying Metaview saves them up to 15 hours per week.
On top of the efficiency gains and higher-quality data capture, Metaview also allows for enhanced interactions with customers and clients. The team can focus more on the conversations at hand rather than worrying about capturing everything that’s discussed.
- Justin Cottrell, Partner
"The same goes for status calls and kickoff calls—I can be far more engaged with a client knowing that the call is being recorded and transcribed.”
- Jordan Nies, Principal
- Kortney Rupp, Principal
Continuous process improvements
Now that Metaview has helped Riviera increase efficiency, level up data quality, and improve client & candidate interactions, the next step will be leveraging Metaview’s custom templates for more rigorous consistency.
- Sandy Ma, Managing Partner
Riviera will continue to leverage Metaview to run a best-in-class search process that satisfies clients, candidates, and internal terms alike.