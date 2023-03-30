AI in Candidate Experience

Metaview Events 13 Apr 2023 • 60 min watch

In a conversation moderated by Recruiting Brainfood’s Hung Lee, we discuss the role AI can play in enabling high quality, personalized candidate experiences. Yasar Ahmad (Global VP of Talent, Mobility & Rewards, HelloFresh), Kevin Grossman (President, Talent Board), and Siadhal Magos (Co-founder & CEO, Metaview) discuss how forward-thinking recruiting teams can leverage AI to:

Create a more seamless, consistent candidate experience throughout the recruiting process to attract top talent

Focus on the more human parts of recruiting and build higher-quality relationships with candidates

Get our latest updates sent straight to your inbox. Subscribe to our updates Stay up to date! Get all of our resources and news delivered straight to your inbox. Subscribe

Other resources