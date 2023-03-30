Sign inBook a demo

AI in Candidate Experience

Metaview Events

13 Apr 2023 • 60 min watch

In a conversation moderated by Recruiting Brainfood’s Hung Lee, we discuss the role AI can play in enabling high quality, personalized candidate experiences. Yasar Ahmad (Global VP of Talent, Mobility & Rewards, HelloFresh), Kevin Grossman (President, Talent Board), and Siadhal Magos (Co-founder & CEO, Metaview) discuss how forward-thinking recruiting teams can leverage AI to:

  • Create a more seamless, consistent candidate experience throughout the recruiting process to attract top talent
  • Focus on the more human parts of recruiting and build higher-quality relationships with candidates

