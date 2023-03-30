AI in Candidate Experience
Metaview Events
13 Apr 2023 • 60 min watch
In a conversation moderated by Recruiting Brainfood’s Hung Lee, we discuss the role AI can play in enabling high quality, personalized candidate experiences. Yasar Ahmad (Global VP of Talent, Mobility & Rewards, HelloFresh), Kevin Grossman (President, Talent Board), and Siadhal Magos (Co-founder & CEO, Metaview) discuss how forward-thinking recruiting teams can leverage AI to:
- Create a more seamless, consistent candidate experience throughout the recruiting process to attract top talent
- Focus on the more human parts of recruiting and build higher-quality relationships with candidates
Explore the AI in Recruiting Webinar Series
Hear from recruiting leaders and industry experts about how to leverage AI across key aspects of the hiring process
Get our latest updates sent straight to your inbox.
Subscribe to our updates
Stay up to date! Get all of our resources and news delivered straight to your inbox.
Other resources
World-class interview notes without breaking a sweat
Blog • 3 min read
AI in Recruiting
Webinar series