Date
August 22nd
Time
9am PDT · 12pm EST · 5pm GMT
Where
Online
Speakers
Hung Lee
Curator
Recruiting Brainfood
Glen Cathey
SVP
Randstad
Jane Curran
Head of TA
JLL
Marcus Köhnlein
Co-founder & CEO
Camyylyon
Mike Wolford
Head of Analytics
WilsonHCG
Talk about AI is more ubiquitous than ever, but how can recruiters actually put it into practice? In this live conversation, Recruiting Brainfood’s Hung Lee will interview a panel of experts for their take on how recruiters can pragmatically apply AI to hiring processes today. They’ll dive into:
- Practical tips for how to leverage AI across the recruiting process
- How recruiters can use AI to save time and increase productivity in their day-to-day work
- Strategies for recruiters to future-proof their skillsets as the pace of innovation continues
Register for this event