You can trust Metaview with your security and privacy
Leading companies around the world use Metaview to record interviews using the highest privacy and security standards.
Metaview is built to elegantly handle all security and privacy considerations, so you can focus on improving the quality of interviews—not worrying about compliance.
Hundreds of thousands of interviews at companies across the US, Europe, and more have been captured on Metaview, so you can have peace of mind your compliance responsibilities are covered.
Interview recording is an established, legally-sound method of improving compliance, reducing risk, and decreasing bias in the hiring process.
Candidates can opt-out in a single-click at any time, without it impacting their candidacy.
95% of candidates opt-in to having their interviews recorded—they want a fair interview from an undistracted interviewer.
Candidate consent
Metaview is built to comply with all relevant regulations to protect candidates’ privacy including GDPR and CCPA. We help you seamlessly notify candidates about Metaview and collect their consent to record interviews, or opt out, in a single click. We can swiftly delete any personal data collected at the candidate’s request.
Granular access controls
Control who has access to interview data within your organization with role-based permissions, so it’s only shared according to preferences you’ve set.
Customizable data retention
As the data controller, you can set data retention policies you’re comfortable with and delete personal data at any point.
Enterprise-grade security
We are SOC II certified and continue to maintain the industry’s highest standards for enterprise-grade security.