Sign inBook a demoGet early access

The most powerful agent
for inbound recruiting.

Manual application review doesn't scale. Candidates feel it. Recruiters burn out. With Metaview, reclaim time and focus on the right candidates first with AI-native application review.

Start for freeBook a demo
Metaview Application Review
Metaview Application Review

The inbound funnel is the least efficient.
AI is making it even worse.

Fight fire with fire and find the best candidates, no matter the numbers.

How we solved reviewing candidates at scale

AI scales consistency & capacity.

Reviewing hundreds of applications daily isn't sustainable and it leads to burnout, missed talent, and a weaker candidate experience. Metaview's AI is your perfect partner to actually make the inbound funnel work with a system that scales to your standards.

100% of candidates get reviewed.

AI reviews every applicant so no one falls through the cracks or gets ghosted in the process.

100% of candidates get reviewed.

10x recruiter capacity.

AI handles the inbound volume, expanding your team’s capacity without additional headcount.

10x recruiter capacity.

92% reduced screening time.

AI evaluates applications, filtering out irrelevant and low-fit profiles so you can focus on the 8% that are right for you.

92% reduced screening time.

An AI coworker that continuously learns and calibrates.

Application Review is built with AI-native architecture for continuous learning & calibration. You have complete visibility and control over how the AI evaluates profiles so the best candidates get automatically routed to you.

Align on the Ideal Candidate Profile.
Align on the Ideal Candidate Profile.
1

Align on the Ideal Candidate Profile.

Tell us what great looks like. Define your criteria once and Metaview instantly understands what to look for — then refines as you feedback.

AI helps with evaluating.
2

AI helps with evaluating.

Metaview evaluates your entire pipeline against your ICP in minutes.

Humans always decide.
Humans always decide.
3

Humans always decide.

AI informs. You decide. Metaview shows you the why behind every evaluation so your team can move fast with full confidence. And we never auto-reject.

One platform of specialist AI agents for compounding intelligence and efficiency.

Plan & align

Talent mapping
Intake call
Ideal Candidate Profile
Automatic job posts

Source & sift

Inbound application
Outbound sourcing

Interview & decide

Automatic feedback notes
Job-specific templates
AI-suggested snippets

Improve & optimize

Limitless reporting & AI-insights
Live compensation intelligence

Everything you need to focus on the right candidates first.

Real-time evaluation

Every applicant is instantly categorized into ICP Fit buckets so your strongest candidates surface first, and the list re-evaluates every time you make updates to your ICP.

AI native

Built from the ground up on AI, from auto-generating your ICP off the job post to evaluating every profile against custom criteria — not a filter bolted onto a legacy ATS.

Self-calibration

As you progress and reject candidates, the system learns from your decisions and suggests ICP refinements, so screening quality improves with every review cycle.

Control & visibility

See the reasoning behind every evaluation, edit your ICP manually, create custom AI columns, and choose exactly who has access.

24/7 review

Applications are reviewed and evaluated the moment they land, day or night, so strong candidates never sit in a queue.

Embedded workflow

Our AI recruiting agents operate together across the entire hiring process, sharing context and compounding intelligence.

I was using another screening tool and stopped pretty quickly — it was dense and inflexible. Metaview’s Application Review was the opposite. I picked it up fast, the accuracy was spot on, and it kept getting sharper as I gave it feedback. It’s a no-brainer.

Amandeep Shergill
Amandeep ShergillDirector of TA · Automattic

We tested Metaview against another tool and the difference was clear. It goes way beyond keyword matching — the ICP fit explanation, the red flags, and the reasoning behind each evaluation are real differentiators.

Dan Andres
Dan AndresTalent Attraction Partner · Jobber

Reclaim time and focus on the right candidates first.

Book a demoStart for free
TRUSTED BY 5,000+ ORGANIZATIONS

FAQ

How does the AI handle applications?
The AI generates an Ideal Candidate Profile (ICP) from the job description and any additional context you provide, then evaluates all applicants against it. The ICP is self-learning — as you make decisions to accept and reject, the AI learns and updates the ICP. Recruiters can also add custom AI columns to evaluate candidates on specific criteria (e.g. deal size experience, location fit, fraud signals).
What data does the AI use — and what does it exclude?
How do I define or customize my ICP criteria?
How does the AI explain its evaluations?
How fast can I see results?
Which ATS platforms does it integrate with, and how does the sync work?