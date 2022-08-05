The most powerful agent
for inbound recruiting.
Manual application review doesn't scale. Candidates feel it. Recruiters burn out. With Metaview, reclaim time and focus on the right candidates first with AI-native application review.
The inbound funnel is the least efficient.
AI is making it even worse.
Fight fire with fire and find the best candidates, no matter the numbers.
AI scales consistency & capacity.
Reviewing hundreds of applications daily isn't sustainable and it leads to burnout, missed talent, and a weaker candidate experience. Metaview's AI is your perfect partner to actually make the inbound funnel work with a system that scales to your standards.
100% of candidates get reviewed.
AI reviews every applicant so no one falls through the cracks or gets ghosted in the process.
10x recruiter capacity.
AI handles the inbound volume, expanding your team’s capacity without additional headcount.
92% reduced screening time.
AI evaluates applications, filtering out irrelevant and low-fit profiles so you can focus on the 8% that are right for you.
An AI coworker that continuously learns and calibrates.
Application Review is built with AI-native architecture for continuous learning & calibration. You have complete visibility and control over how the AI evaluates profiles so the best candidates get automatically routed to you.
Align on the Ideal Candidate Profile.
Tell us what great looks like. Define your criteria once and Metaview instantly understands what to look for — then refines as you feedback.
AI helps with evaluating.
Metaview evaluates your entire pipeline against your ICP in minutes.
Humans always decide.
AI informs. You decide. Metaview shows you the why behind every evaluation so your team can move fast with full confidence. And we never auto-reject.
One platform of specialist AI agents for compounding intelligence and efficiency.
Plan & align
Source & sift
Interview & decide
Improve & optimize
Everything you need to focus on the right candidates first.
Real-time evaluation
Every applicant is instantly categorized into ICP Fit buckets so your strongest candidates surface first, and the list re-evaluates every time you make updates to your ICP.
AI native
Built from the ground up on AI, from auto-generating your ICP off the job post to evaluating every profile against custom criteria — not a filter bolted onto a legacy ATS.
Self-calibration
As you progress and reject candidates, the system learns from your decisions and suggests ICP refinements, so screening quality improves with every review cycle.
Control & visibility
See the reasoning behind every evaluation, edit your ICP manually, create custom AI columns, and choose exactly who has access.
24/7 review
Applications are reviewed and evaluated the moment they land, day or night, so strong candidates never sit in a queue.
Embedded workflow
Our AI recruiting agents operate together across the entire hiring process, sharing context and compounding intelligence.
I was using another screening tool and stopped pretty quickly — it was dense and inflexible. Metaview’s Application Review was the opposite. I picked it up fast, the accuracy was spot on, and it kept getting sharper as I gave it feedback. It’s a no-brainer.
We tested Metaview against another tool and the difference was clear. It goes way beyond keyword matching — the ICP fit explanation, the red flags, and the reasoning behind each evaluation are real differentiators.