Real-time evaluation Every applicant is instantly categorized into ICP Fit buckets so your strongest candidates surface first, and the list re-evaluates every time you make updates to your ICP.

AI native Built from the ground up on AI, from auto-generating your ICP off the job post to evaluating every profile against custom criteria — not a filter bolted onto a legacy ATS.

Self-calibration As you progress and reject candidates, the system learns from your decisions and suggests ICP refinements, so screening quality improves with every review cycle.

Control & visibility See the reasoning behind every evaluation, edit your ICP manually, create custom AI columns, and choose exactly who has access.

24/7 review Applications are reviewed and evaluated the moment they land, day or night, so strong candidates never sit in a queue.