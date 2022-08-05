Sign inBook a demoStart for free

Outreach sequences built into
your sourcing flow.

Get 2x candidate replies with sequences that combine AI automation and human touch. Ensure your emails land in the right place with verified contacts and AI-personalization.

The end-to-end sourcing platform to find, outreach, and engage top talent.

SOURCE feature
SOURCE

Start from the right candidates.

Outreach only works when the shortlist is strong. Metaview helps you move from "maybe" to "message-worthy" faster without losing the context that made the candidate interesting in the first place.

ENRICH

Enrich contact data, instantly.

Unlock contact details so your outreach actually lands. Get verified emails and phone numbers without manual enrichment or list uploads needed.

SCALE

Reach candidates across channels with personalized sequences at scale.

Create and schedule thoughtful candidate sequences that adapt to each role. Follow up automatically, personalize at scale, and turn profiles into real conversations.

OPTIMIZE

Understand what's working to continually optimize your approach.

Get a clear, real-time view of all your sequences, candidates, and replies. See what's driving responses, spot what needs adjusting, and continuously refine your outreach—all in one place.

Everything
you need to get 2x replies.

Sequence performance

See what's driving replies across roles, teams, and steps.

Email personalization

Combine contact + role context and prompt AI to tailor messages per candidate.

Sequence builder

Multi-step, multi-channel sequences that are easy to create and easy to reuse.

Mailbox delegation

Send on behalf of teammates without losing control or consistency.

Outreach hub

A centralized workspace configured for recruiters and hiring managers to take action and monitor activity.

TRUSTED BY 5,000+ ORGANIZATIONS

Just made our first hire via Metaview Sourcing. A niche role filled in 1 month, versus our 4.5-month average. Incredible results!

Annie Jackson

Annie Jackson

TA MANAGER · DEEL

It's the only AI tool we've tried that actually performs. Feels like what LinkedIn should've built.

Danny Rojas

Danny Rojas

SENIOR TA MANAGER · THE CONTAINER STORE

Start better conversations with the
candidates you actually want to hire.

FAQ

