Event Image

Date

August 1st

Time

9am PDT · 12pm ET · 5pm BST

Where

Online

Speakers

Hung Lee
Hung Lee
Curator
Recruiting Brainfood
Siadhal Magos
Siadhal Magos
Co-Founder & CEO
Metaview

People are freaking out about AI, but they needn’t. In fact, high-performing recruiters are especially well-positioned to benefit from this revolutionary technology. In a live conversation between Recruiting Brainfood’s Hung Lee and Siadhal Magos (Co-founder & CEO, Metaview), we’ll explore why this is such an exciting time to be working in recruitment. Hung will get Siadhal’s take on:

  • Why recruiters shouldn’t see AI as a threat
  • How AI will enable recruiters to spend more time in their zone of genius
  • What AI means for recruiters’ future demand

