Date
October 20th
Time
10am PDT · 1pm EST · 6pm BST
Where
Online
Join us for a 30-minute live product demo with our Co-founder & CEO, Siadhal Magos. We’ll do a deep-dive into our latest features that give visibility into the quality and consistency of your interviews, so that you can identify areas for improvement and increase quality of hire.
We’ll cover how to:
- Identify your best interviewers — and those who need support — with our new Consistency Checks and Consistency Reports.
- Ensure all of your interviewers meet the quality bar with Shadow Paths virtual training and ongoing, automated Coaching.
Register for this live product demo