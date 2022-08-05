Ezekia

Ezekia is a powerful CRM and project management platform tailored for executive search firms and in-house recruitment teams, offering smart automation, advanced search capabilities, and seamless integrations to streamline every aspect of the recruitment process. Integrate Metaview with Ezekia to unlock richer candidate data and advanced functionality:

Automated interview capture: Metaview automatically records, transcribes, and summarizes calls scheduled through Ezekia.

Notes pushed straight to Ezekia: Instantly add Metaview's AI-generated notes to Ezekia so you have all of your candidate data in one place.

Intuitive navigation: Links between Metaview and Ezekia make it easy to jump from the interview in Metaview to the candidate's profile in Ezekia, and vice-versa.

Seamless team management: Metaview makes it easy to decide which interviews you want to capture.

To get started, check out how to set up the Metaview <> Ezekia integration here.