Pinpoint

Be ready for anything with Pinpoint—the fast, flexible applicant tracking software.

Talent teams are constantly faced with change. From hypergrowth and expansion to evolving policies and hiring manager priorities, they need to quickly respond to new demands.

Your ATS should make that easier to do, not harder.

Enter Pinpoint: Pinpoint’s intuitive platform means it will always be easy-to-use for your talent team, hiring managers, and candidates. And under the surface, you’ll find the flexible tools you need to continue evolving. Stay agile as you grow your company, advance your talent strategy, or hire across different markets.

Fast, flexible software and unlimited help from our team means you'll attract the right candidates, select the best, and wow your new hires from the moment they say ‘yes.’

Integrate Metaview with Pinpoint to unlock: