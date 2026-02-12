AI lawsuits, workplace romance, and lazy backchanneling
Metaview
12 Feb 2026 • 1 min read
In this episode, Nolan and Siadhal give their take on three spicy conversations shaping recruiting today:
In this episode, Nolan and Siadhal give their take on three spicy conversations shaping recruiting today:
- The Eightfold lawsuit—and why AI-assisted application review actually increases fairness
- Founder drama between former OpenAI execs and what it says about relationships at work
- What people get wrong about exec backchanneling
Key takeaways:
- Most resumes aren’t reviewed at all. AI makes “invisible” candidates visible.
- Backchannels should inform decisions, not replace them.
- The best recruiters and hiring managers pressure-test references instead of hiding from friction.
Check it out on:
Get our latest updates sent straight to your inbox.
Subscribe to our updates
Stay up to date! Get all of our resources and news delivered straight to your inbox.
Other resources
January 2026: More sourcing signal, less scramble
Blog • 3 min read
Metaview • 4 Feb 2026
10x Recruiting: 10 ways top teams outhired the competition in 2025
Blog • 11 min read
Metaview • 10 Dec 2025