The 12 best AI notetaking apps in 2025 (by use case)

Virtual meetings and online interviews are a vital part of working life in 2025. And AI notetakers have exploded to help us all keep track.

Alongside colleagues and candidates in every attendees list, you’ll find a fun range of insects, invertebrates, and breakfast cereals. Our new anonymous friends are everywhere, and multiplying rapidly:

AI notetakers transcribe, summarize, and integrate notes seamlessly. They remove the need to multitask, so team members can focus, be present in the moment, and give their all during calls. That’s especially valuable for recruiters, salespeople, and customer success teams whose roles depend on effective communication.

This roundup highlights the best AI notetakers segmented by who they serve best. You’ll find the right fit for your role in sales, recruiting, customer success, or product management, plus the best generalist and enterprise options.

Not all AI notetakers are created equal. Some are great at transcribing every word, but fail to provide actionable takeaways or even meaningful notes. Others shine in specific roles, like recruiting or sales.

We used five key criteria when selecting the tools on this list:

Accuracy : If your notes miss details or misquote people, they’re more of a liability than a time-saver. We looked for tools that not only transcribe reliably, but also create clear, actionable summaries you don’t need to re-edit.

: If your notes miss details or misquote people, they’re more of a liability than a time-saver. We looked for tools that not only transcribe reliably, but also create clear, actionable summaries you don’t need to re-edit. Integrations : The best notetakers don’t just hand you a transcript. They push insights straight into CRMs like Salesforce, ATS tools like Gem or Ashby, and work hubs like Slack or Notion. That means less copy-paste and fewer forgotten action items.

: The best notetakers don’t just hand you a transcript. They push insights straight into CRMs like Salesforce, ATS tools like Gem or Ashby, and work hubs like Slack or Notion. That means less copy-paste and fewer forgotten action items. Role-specific features : Some notetakers are generic, while others are built for sales, recruiting, or research. We gave extra credit to tools that are purpose-built, whether that’s pipeline coaching for sales, candidate communication for recruiters, or research tagging for product teams.

: Some notetakers are generic, while others are built for sales, recruiting, or research. We gave extra credit to tools that are purpose-built, whether that’s pipeline coaching for sales, candidate communication for recruiters, or research tagging for product teams. Compliance & security : Meeting notes often contain sensitive data. Tools with enterprise-grade security and certifications like SOC 2 or GDPR compliance made the cut, so you can share notes without worry.

: Meeting notes often contain sensitive data. Tools with enterprise-grade security and certifications like SOC 2 or GDPR compliance made the cut, so you can share notes without worry. Pricing: Some tools are free or low-cost for individuals, while others are priced for enterprise. Most of these tools are best for growing and large organizations, but you’ll find some free plans on the list too.

Ultimately, the “best” AI notetaker depends on your role, budget, and workflow. That’s why we’ve segmented this list by use case rather than ranking them in one long list. Starting with the top generalist choices.

Let’s begin with a key form of generalist AI notetaker, a few of which you’ve surely seen before. They ensure that all conversations are recorded, categorized, and searchable after the fact, along with near-instant summaries and next steps.

These tools are ideal for company leaders to distill a high volume of regular meetings.

Microsoft Teams Intelligent Recap

Microsoft Teams Intelligent Recap is a native AI meeting assistant built into Teams and Microsoft 365. So companies using the Microsoft suite may already have access to this helpful tool.

It automatically generates meeting summaries, action items, and searchable transcripts. And naturally, it integrates with Outlook, OneNote, and SharePoint.

Why it’s a fit for enterprises

For companies standardized on Microsoft 365, Intelligent Recap reduces the need for additional subscriptions while providing actionable meeting summaries. It’s especially useful for users who want automatic insights without leaving Teams or switching apps.

And it may be a natural fit for those who typically struggle to learn new tools.

Key criteria

Accuracy : Solid transcription and meeting highlights, though summaries may require occasional review for nuance.

: Solid transcription and meeting highlights, though summaries may require occasional review for nuance. Integrations : Deeply integrated with Microsoft 365 tools including Outlook, OneNote, SharePoint, and Planner.

: Deeply integrated with Microsoft 365 tools including Outlook, OneNote, SharePoint, and Planner. Role-specific features : Automatically surfaces key moments, action items, and follow-ups. Focused on general-purpose use rather than niche workflows.

: Automatically surfaces key moments, action items, and follow-ups. Focused on general-purpose use rather than niche workflows. Compliance and security: Enterprise-grade security with Microsoft’s standard certifications (SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR).

Pricing: Included in Microsoft 365 subscriptions at no extra cost.

Zoom AI Companion

Zoom AI Companion is built into Zoom for paying users who already rely on the platform for video calls. It captures and transcribes meetings in real time, generates summaries, and allows users to highlight and share clips, all within the Zoom interface.

Why it works for enterprises

For organizations that already use Zoom as their primary meeting platform, Zoom AI Companion simplifies notetaking without introducing new apps. For most employees who just need meeting notes, and don’t need specialized insights, it’s a simple and effective option.

Key criteria

Accuracy : Reliable transcription and AI-generated meeting highlights. Works best for standard call formats and clear audio.

: Reliable transcription and AI-generated meeting highlights. Works best for standard call formats and clear audio. Integrations : Works well within Zoom and integrates with apps like Slack, Google Drive, and Microsoft Teams via extensions.

: Works well within Zoom and integrates with apps like Slack, Google Drive, and Microsoft Teams via extensions. Role-specific features : Focuses on sharing highlights, generating summaries, and exporting clips. A nice, general-purpose productivity tool.

: Focuses on sharing highlights, generating summaries, and exporting clips. A nice, general-purpose productivity tool. Compliance and security: GDPR-compliant with enterprise-grade security; follows Zoom’s established data protection standards.

Pricing: Available for paid Zoom plans with no additional subscription required for basic AI features.

Sembly AI

Sembly AI is designed for enterprise teams that need comprehensive meeting coverage across departments. It automatically joins and transcribes calls, and creates actionable summaries and follow-ups.

It also identifies trends across multiple meetings, and its analytics dashboard helps organizations track team engagement, recurring topics, and action items at scale.

Why it’s a fit for enterprises

For large organizations, keeping everyone aligned can be challenging. Sembly AI centralizes meeting knowledge, making it easy to ensure decisions, follow-ups, and insights are visible across teams.

Key criteria

Accuracy : Get high-quality transcriptions and AI-generated summaries, suitable for complex multi-speaker meetings.

: Get high-quality transcriptions and AI-generated summaries, suitable for complex multi-speaker meetings. Integrations : Supports Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Slack, Google Workspace, and more. A natural fit in most enterprise workflows.

: Supports Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Slack, Google Workspace, and more. A natural fit in most enterprise workflows. Role-specific features : Enterprise-focused analytics, trend detection, and collaboration tools across multiple teams.

: Enterprise-focused analytics, trend detection, and collaboration tools across multiple teams. Compliance and security: SOC 2 and GDPR compliant, offering enterprise-grade security and data protection.

Pricing: Free plan available for individuals; Team plan starts at $20/month per user; Custom plans available on request.

The best general purpose AI notetakers in 2025

The following tools are perfect for most generic call scenarios, and may also help in more specialized circumstances if deployed well. If you just need a solution to take notes and remind you what was said in meetings, start here.

Fireflies.ai

Fireflies.ai was created to reduce the burden of manual notetaking during online meetings. It joins calls on Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, and other platforms, and automatically generates transcripts, searchable notes, and AI-powered summaries.

It’s built to be an accessible, general-purpose meeting assistant that works across a wide range of roles and industries.

Why it’s a strong all-rounder

Fireflies was built to handle everyday meeting chaos, capturing everything from team standups to client calls. With broad integrations and strong automation features, it’s especially good for teams that want one tool to cover multiple meeting types.

Key criteria

Accuracy : Solid transcription quality with speaker detection, though summaries sometimes need light editing. Handles accents better than most competitors at this price point.

: Solid transcription quality with speaker detection, though summaries sometimes need light editing. Handles accents better than most competitors at this price point. Integrations : Connects to more than 50 apps, including Slack, Notion, Salesforce, and Asana. One of the most versatile on this list.

: Connects to more than 50 apps, including Slack, Notion, Salesforce, and Asana. One of the most versatile on this list. Role-specific features : Not deeply specialized. Includes add-ons like meeting search, keyword tracking, and voice commands. In 2025, Fireflies.ai partnered with Perplixity to make real-time voice search available in calls.

: Not deeply specialized. Includes add-ons like meeting search, keyword tracking, and voice commands. In 2025, Fireflies.ai to make real-time voice search available in calls. Compliance and security: Provides enterprise-level security with GDPR compliance and SOC 2 certification, making it safe for most business use cases.

Pricing: Offers a free tier. Pro plan from $10/month per user; Business plan from $19/month per user; Enterprise from $39/month per user.

Granola

Granola describes itself as the “AI notepad for people in back-to-back meetings.” Instead of focusing on word-for-word notation, it emphasizes short, polished summaries that highlight decisions, action items, and key points.

It was built with knowledge workers and small teams in mind, and puts ease-of-use ahead of advanced add-ons or bespoke analytics.

Why it’s a strong all-rounder

Granola stands out for users who prefer clean, digestible notes rather than raw transcripts. It’s ideal for individual contributors, small startups, and anyone who just wants to leave meetings with a clear, readable summary and no fuss.

Key criteria

Accuracy : Focuses less on verbatim capture and more on high-quality summaries, which are usually very good. Not ideal if you need word-for-word transcripts.

: Focuses less on verbatim capture and more on high-quality summaries, which are usually very good. Not ideal if you need word-for-word transcripts. Integrations : Limited compared to Fireflies, but exports neatly to Notion, Google Docs, and other common workspaces.

: Limited compared to Fireflies, but exports neatly to Notion, Google Docs, and other common workspaces. Role-specific features : A general-purpose tool, so no specialization like sales coaching or ATS integrations. Its unique strength is delivering summaries that feel ready to share without editing.

: A general-purpose tool, so no specialization like sales coaching or ATS integrations. Its unique strength is delivering summaries that feel ready to share without editing. Compliance and security: Provides standard security and GDPR compliance, but not as enterprise-heavy as tools like Sembly or Gong.

Pricing: Free trial available. Individual plan is $18/month; Business plan from $14/month per user.

Best AI notetakers for recruiters

Recruiters spend a huge amount of time in intakes, screens, interviews, debriefs and everything in between. The following solution was purpose-built to understand the nuances of these hiring conversations, with additional insights, assistance, and templates to support the end-to-end hiring process.

Metaview

Metaview is built specifically for recruiting teams. You get a suite of connected agents that work across your hiring process to save time, boost decision quality, and elevate the candidate experience.

By automatically recording, transcribing, and summarizing interviews, it lets you focus your full attention on candidates while still capturing every detail. Metaview delivers expertly crafted interview notes that highlight the essentials from every conversation for your whole team to use.

You not only save time and gain efficiency in the moment, but you have more information to make better choices. By turning interviews into rich, actionable data, Metaview transforms interviewers into your company’s most valuable asset.

Why it’s a win for recruiters

Metaview has the full recruiting workflow in mind. On top of summarizing and structuring interview notes, AI Reports highlight trends across all candidate conversations. Metaview ensures hiring managers have structured interview templates, and receive detailed feedback throughout the process.

Recruiters also love its Multi-source capability. This pulls data and insights from all conversations about a candidate or role, rather than just one interview at a time. So you have every party on the same page, even if they weren’t present in key conversations.

The result is consistent, fair, and carefully calibrated recruiting. But without the hours of effort this would normally require.

Key criteria

Accuracy : Excellent transcription quality, with summaries that highlight skills, competencies, and candidate responses, perfectly attuned to the nuances of hiring conversations.

: Excellent transcription quality, with summaries that highlight skills, competencies, and candidate responses, perfectly attuned to the nuances of hiring conversations. Integrations : Connects directly with your chosen ATS tool , making it easy to centralize notes in existing recruiting workflows.

: Connects directly with your chosen , making it easy to centralize notes in existing recruiting workflows. Role-specific features : Built specifically for talent acquisition. Includes structured rubrics, detailed insights, and recruiter dashboards, all of which adapt to your company and the particular context of each role. It even improves your job posts based on interview insights and feedback.

: Built specifically for talent acquisition. Includes structured rubrics, detailed insights, and recruiter dashboards, all of which adapt to your company and the particular context of each role. It even improves your based on interview insights and feedback. Compliance and security: GDPR-compliant, with data protection features suited for sensitive candidate information.

Pricing: Get started for free . Pro plan is $50/month per user; talk to the team for Custom plans.

Salespeople may spend even more time in calls than recruiters. And because fine details and individual pain points are so important, a great AI notetaking solution quickly becomes your best friend.

Gong

Gong is known as a “revenue intelligence platform.” This intelligence is built upon powerful AI notes for sales calls. It captures conversations, analyzes them for buying signals, and translates meeting data into pipeline insights.

Sales leaders use it to track rep performance and spot deal risks, while reps benefit from automated notes and coaching tips.

Why it’s great for sales teams

Unlike generic notetakers, Gong specifically turns call transcripts into actionable sales intelligence. Reps receive immediate feedback and insights to improve win rates and forecast accuracy.

And despite being built for enterprise sales, it’s a relatively easy tool to set up and use. Individual reps and teams can test it right away, before rolling out company wide.

Key criteria

Accuracy : Excellent at capturing sales conversations, including nuanced phrasing and objections.

: Excellent at capturing sales conversations, including nuanced phrasing and objections. Integrations : Deep CRM integrations, especially Salesforce and HubSpot, ensure notes and insights flow straight into deal records.

: Deep CRM integrations, especially Salesforce and HubSpot, ensure notes and insights flow straight into deal records. Role-specific features : Purpose-built for sales, with coaching, pipeline tracking, and conversational analytics.

: Purpose-built for sales, with coaching, pipeline tracking, and conversational analytics. Compliance and security: SOC 2 and GDPR compliant, with robust enterprise-grade controls.

Pricing: Premium, enterprise-level pricing. Best suited for mid-to-large sales orgs where insights justify the spend. Quotes available on request.

tl;dv

tl;dv (short for “too long; didn’t view”) is a meeting assistant designed for customer-facing teams. It records calls, generates transcripts, and lets users clip and share key meeting moments.

That last feature is what tl;dv is best known for: instead of sending a 60-minute replay, sales reps and CSMs can highlight an exact quote or feature request for their records, or to share with their colleagues.

Why it’s great for sales teams

For sales teams storytelling and proof points matter. tl;dv makes it easy to share client feedback with product teams or send follow-ups with timestamped highlights, cutting down on back-and-forth.

Key criteria

Accuracy : Solid transcription with highlight and summary support. Not as advanced as Gong’s analytics, but reliable for day-to-day use.

: Solid transcription with highlight and summary support. Not as advanced as Gong’s analytics, but reliable for day-to-day use. Integrations : Works with HubSpot, Notion, Slack, and other collaboration tools.

: Works with HubSpot, Notion, Slack, and other collaboration tools. Role-specific features : Highlight clipping and sharing is its standout feature. Tailored to teams that need snippets, not full transcripts.

: Highlight clipping and sharing is its standout feature. Tailored to teams that need snippets, not full transcripts. Compliance and security: GDPR compliant, suitable for most customer-facing teams but not heavily enterprise-focused.

Pricing: Generous free forever plan with affordable upgrades. Pro plan from $18/month per user; Business plan from $32/month per user.

Best AI notetakers for customer success

While customer success teams may also love Gong or tl;dv, there are some key differences between their work and sales. These tools put a special emphasis on CS.

Avoma

Avoma is a conversation intelligence platform designed for customer success, support, and account management teams. It records and transcribes calls, but its real strength is helping teams learn from those conversations with features like coaching, keyword tracking, and automatic summaries.

By surfacing patterns across customer calls, Avoma helps teams improve retention and reduce churn.

Why it works for customer success

Customer conversations are full of signals like feature requests, frustrations, and renewal risks. But they’re often scattered across calls and get lost in traditional notes. Avoma keeps those insights visible and actionable, helping CS leaders coach their teams and drive better outcomes.

Key criteria

Accuracy : Get high-quality transcription tuned for business conversations, with very effective AI summaries.

: Get high-quality transcription tuned for business conversations, with very effective AI summaries. Integrations : Connects with CRMs like Salesforce and HubSpot, plus support tools like Zendesk and Intercom.

: Connects with CRMs like Salesforce and HubSpot, plus support tools like Zendesk and Intercom. Role-specific features : Tailored for CS with coaching and trend tracking, and automatically surfaces customer sentiment.

: Tailored for CS with coaching and trend tracking, and automatically surfaces customer sentiment. Compliance and security: Enterprise-ready with SOC 2 compliance and GDPR adherence.

Pricing: Free 14-day trial available; Startup plan from $19/month per “recorder”; Enterprise plan from $39/month per “recorder.”

Fathom

Fathom is another popular AI notetaker built to simplify meeting capture. It records calls, generates real-time highlights, and delivers post-meeting summaries without the clutter of full transcripts.

Overall, its simplicity and mostly-free pricing make it a favorite for smaller CS teams and freelancers.

Why it works for customer success

CS often requires quick, digestible notes to share with colleagues or add to a CRM. Fathom automates that process without adding overhead, so you can stay focused on the customer and forget (most of) the additional admin.

Key criteria

Accuracy : Delivers reliable summaries and call highlights. Transcriptions are less detailed than premium tools, but good for most everyday use.

: Delivers reliable summaries and call highlights. Transcriptions are less detailed than premium tools, but good for most everyday use. Integrations : Supports exports CRMs and other notetaking tools with a single click.

: Supports exports CRMs and other notetaking tools with a single click. Role-specific features : No analytics or coaching, but excellent for real-time highlights and lightweight summaries.

: No analytics or coaching, but excellent for real-time highlights and lightweight summaries. Compliance and security: GDPR compliant and suitable for small-to-mid teams. Lacks advanced enterprise certifications.

Pricing: Free for individuals and small teams, with optional upgrades; Premium plan is $15/month per user; Team Edition starts at $19/month per user.

Best AI notes apps for product and research teams

Many product managers and researchers also have high-volume call needs. These include internal planning meetings, but also long and detailed interviews with customers and industry experts. Here are two options to capture all the necessary details from these calls.

Grain

Grain is an AI tool designed to capture, transcribe, and summarize meetings, then extract and share key moments. It’s also used by sales and CS, but is particularly useful for product and research teams that need to distill user feedback, usability testing sessions, or brainstorming calls into actionable insights.

Why it suits product and research teams

Product and research teams thrive on context. Grain’s highlight and clip features let you share user quotes or meeting takeaways easily across teams, without sending full recordings. This accelerates decisions and ensures insights aren’t lost in long transcripts.

Key criteria

Accuracy : Reliable transcription which extracts highlights effectively. Summaries capture key points, but may need minor edits for complex technical discussions.

: Reliable transcription which extracts highlights effectively. Summaries capture key points, but may need minor edits for complex technical discussions. Integrations : Works with Notion, Slack, Figma, and Miro, supporting collaboration across research and product workflows.

: Works with Notion, Slack, Figma, and Miro, supporting collaboration across research and product workflows. Role-specific features : Highlights, clip sharing, and collaborative notes designed for product and research workflows.

: Highlights, clip sharing, and collaborative notes designed for product and research workflows. Compliance and security: GDPR-compliant and suitable for teams handling sensitive user data.

Pricing: Free plan available, Starter plan from $15/month per user; Business plan from $29/month per user.

Dovetail

Dovetail is a more comprehensive research operations platform that does far more than take notes. Its AI notetaking tools are part of a broader solution to store, tag, and analyze qualitative data.

Meetings, interviews, and user sessions can be transcribed, tagged, and linked to research projects in one centralized hub. So can surveys and other written documents. Think of it more as a user research tool, with AI notetaking as one of the core functions.

Why it suits product and research teams

Dovetail is ideal for teams who want to turn scattered interview notes into structured research insights, and combine these with other data sources. Its AI notetaking integrates with tagging, coding, and reporting tools, making insights easy to organize and share.

Key criteria

Accuracy : Strong transcription and summarization, with extra value from AI-assisted tagging and theme detection.

: Strong transcription and summarization, with extra value from AI-assisted tagging and theme detection. Integrations : Exports to tools like Slack, Notion, and Jira, helping research insights flow into product decisions.

: Exports to tools like Slack, Notion, and Jira, helping research insights flow into product decisions. Role-specific features : Research-focused features like tagging, coding, and collaborative analysis.

: Research-focused features like tagging, coding, and collaborative analysis. Compliance and security: GDPR-compliant and SOC 2 Type II certified, with data security appropriate for sensitive user research data.

Pricing: Free for individuals; Team plan starts at $15/month per user; contact Sales for custom Enterprise plans.

Get the right AI notetaker for your specific needs

For many teams, a general-purpose notetaker such as Fireflies.ai or Granola will be enough to capture reliable transcripts and produce clear summaries across all types of meetings. If your priority is simply keeping internal discussions and planning sessions organized, these tools are a strong fit.

But when your role depends on specific types of conversations, specialized tools usually deliver more value.

Recruiters benefit from the structured hiring insights that Metaview provides, while sales teams gain deal intelligence from platforms like Gong. Product and research teams rely on tools like Grain and Dovetail to distill user conversations into actionable insights.

Ultimately, the best choice depends on your goals. If your aim is to keep internal meetings productive, a general-purpose assistant may be all you need. But if your team relies on conversations to drive revenue, hire talent, or gather research, a more specialized notetaker will quickly prove its worth.