Metaview just got a whole lot smarter—now with Multi-source

We’ve always believed that AI in recruiting should do more than just transcribe and summarize. It should understand how you hire and help you do it better.

Enter Multi-source: a new capability that gives Metaview deep context across your entire hiring process. Whether you’re reviewing a candidate, prepping your hiring manager, or calibrating on what “great” looks like — Multi-source gives you more precise and comprehensive answers, grounded in everything that matters.

Every conversation. Every document. All decoded together to deliver smarter insights, richer summaries, and sharper decision support.

AI is only as good as the context you give it

Until now, most AI notetakers could only analyze one conversation at a time. That was a good start but it meant missed signals, shallow summaries, and repetitive questions.

Multi-source changes that.

Now Metaview doesn’t just hear what’s said. It sees the full picture. By analyzing every hiring conversation alongside job descriptions, resumes, rubrics, and internal docs, Metaview now mirrors your bar, adapts to your process, and continues to get smarter.

The more company knowledge and candidate context you feed our AI Recruiting Platform, the more precise and aligned the output becomes. Which ultimately provides recruiters with clearer insights to feel more confident and in control of their hiring decisions.

How customers are already using Multi-source

We designed Multi-source around the workflows that matter most to high-output teams. But because Metaview is flexible by design, our customers are constantly discovering new ways to push it further.

Here’s real use cases we’ve seen thus far:

Hiring Manager Packs : Get HMs prepped fast with clear, structured notes on each candidate including what’s been covered, what’s still unclear, and where to dig deeper.

: Get HMs prepped fast with clear, structured notes on each candidate including what’s been covered, what’s still unclear, and where to dig deeper. Candidate Summaries : Create a complete candidate pack with full context including resume-level details, interview insights, and role alignment so hiring managers and interviewers get up to speed fast, even if the candidate doesn’t have a formal CV.

: Create a complete candidate pack with full context including resume-level details, interview insights, and role alignment so hiring managers and interviewers get up to speed fast, even if the candidate doesn’t have a formal CV. Side-by-Side Comparisons : Synthesize every candidate interview in one place to see how candidates stack up against each other against the role requirements.

: Synthesize every candidate interview in one place to see how candidates stack up against each other against the role requirements. Interview Quality Reports: Spot gaps in what’s been missed in previous interviews and not covered from the CV.

Built with the best

We love co-building with our 10x Recruiting community — the recruiters, RecOps leaders, and talent pros who are constantly pushing the edge of what AI can do in hiring.

They’re our sounding board for launching new features. For Multi-source, we owe a special thanks to Nate Wylie at Infinite Talent, Samy Aumar at Qonto, and Margot Gorrin at Mercury for helping us shape the earliest use cases.

As Nate put it:

“Multi-source is total mindset shift. Now I can surface gaps, suggest next steps, and prepare hiring managers with clear, forward-looking insight.”

This is what great hiring looks like with the right intelligence behind you.

Multi-source is live.

We can’t wait to see what more teams unlock with Multi-source in their hands.

Try Metaview for free , and see just how much smarter your hiring process can be.

🫡