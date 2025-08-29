AI Reports 2.0: Where recruiting gets its edge

Hiring is a competitive game. Speed, precision, and alignment are how you win.

If you want to close top talent and make confident calls internally, you need more than instinct. You need real data and a timely pulse on your interviews and the market.

That’s what AI Reports was built for: to give hiring teams live, customizable views of your hiring process and pipeline, grounded in real interviews and responsive to what’s happening now.

And now, we’ve launched AI Reports 2.0— a sharper, more flexible version that’s been upgraded with:

A more flexible, exploratory interface

Deeper filtering and real-time alerts

Clearer, more actionable charts

Templated reports for your most common use cases

All powered by Multi-source and GPT-5-level intelligence.

The TL;DR: We’ve made it easier to explore your data, spot gaps, and course-correct early so your hiring process gets better over time, not just faster.

“Metaview’s reporting gave us instant market intel. So we could compete for international talent with confidence.”



- Justin den Hamer, Lead Tech Recruiter, Catawiki

Reporting that thinks like a recruiter

Recruiting doesn’t have a data problem. It has a usability problem.

Most reporting tools weren’t built for hiring. They’re borrowed from finance or sales—built around tagged fields and static dashboards. Which means you’re stuck wrangling spreadsheets, chasing analysts, or building reports that go stale the moment you export them.

AI Reports 2.0 is not a dashboard. It’s an exploratory interface designed for recruiting workflows. Fast, context-rich, and zero maintenance.

It surfaces trends you didn’t know to look for. Alerts you when things shift. And learns with every new search.

You can drill into any part of your pipeline—by role, recruiter, stage, signal, market—and instantly see what’s working, what’s not, and why.To quickly uncover things like:

“Which candidates are interviewing elsewhere, and where?”

“What’s causing drop-off in onsites?”

“Are we actually assessing what matters for this role?”

It’s reporting that works the way top recruiters do: curious, fast, and relentlessly practical.

Built for how high-output teams operate

We worked closely with our customers to understand the most impactful use cases. Here are 8 of the most common, but with AI Reports’ flexibility, the possibilities are nearly endless:

Candidate rediscovery: Search your interview archive like a CRM—no tagging required. Find candidates by skills, seniority, location, or anything else that matters.

Candidate fit: See how well a candidate aligns to the role against your rubric. Get clarity on what’s still unclear and where to go deeper.

Compensation intelligence: Understand candidate comp expectations by role, level, or market, straight from your interviews.

High-risk questions: Set alerts for sensitive signals like comp, relocation, timeline, or dealbreakers so you never miss something critical.

Interview quality: Spot gaps in feedback or misalignment across interviewers. Put your rubrics to work and identify opportunities to coach interviewers for sharper, more consistent assessments.

Market intel: Track themes across conversations to see where talent’s moving, what competitors are paying, and how you should adjust your outreach.

Pipeline quality: Understand the strength of your pipeline at every stage. Spot bottlenecks, surface hidden risks, and ensure your team is spending time on the right candidates.

“With Metaview, we can move from gut feel to concrete data. We can actually visualize patterns, coach accordingly, and make smarter hiring decisions.”



— Danielle Harders, Director of Global Business Recruiting, Brex

See AI Reports 2.0 in action

You don’t have time to chase context or sift through spreadsheets. With AI Reports 2.0, you don’t have to.

Hiring teams at Deel, Miro, EvenUp, and more are already using it to:

Rediscover great candidates from past interviews—without tagging.

Monitor compensation trends across roles and markets.

Spot misalignment and gaps across hiring panels.

Set alerts for dealbreaker signals before it’s too late.

Improve quality of hire and interviewer

Book a demo and see how top teams are using AI Reports to raise the bar not just on speed, but on quality.

If hiring is your company’s highest-leverage activity, this is the clarity you’ve been waiting for.