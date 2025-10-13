September 2025 update: All in on AI Sourcing

September at Metaview was all about our newest, and perhaps most intelligent recruiting agent.

Introducing AI Sourcing: an AI teammate that finds candidates for you. It never stops looking or learning, and will fill your hiring pipeline from a single job description or a few simple bullets.

This is a new breed of software. It's not just boolean filters on top of a database; it's a teammate that wants you to delegate work to it.

You can try it for free here

A teammate that's unreasonably proactive

When you run your intake calls on Metaview, it’ll automatically surface relevant candidates for the role within seconds of the call ending.

A teammate that does the unsexy work

Kick off your candidate search with as much or as little context as you have, and we’ll turn it into a clear, structured ideal candidate profile. Quickly edit, align, and let the AI do the rest.

A teammate that listens to feedback

The agent takes your feedback onboard to refine sourcing. Like a candidate? It finds more just like them. Not the right fit? Explain why, and it adapts to bring better matches.

A teammate that shares the love

Every time you refer a friend or industry colleague to use AI Sourcing, you get a free month of unlimited usage.

Once again, you can give AI Sourcing a spin for free any time.