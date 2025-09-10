How Cockroach Labs saved 14 weeks of recruiter time with Metaview

Cockroach Labs is the creator of CockroachDB, a cloud native, distributed SQL database for highly-demanding enterprise applications. They’ve raised over $633 million in funding, most recently at a $5B valuation, and are hiring for roles around the world to fuel their continued meteoric growth

Growing rapidly, Cockroach’s recruiting team needs to ensure efficient, reliable, and scalable candidate processes. And thanks to Metaview’s AI-powered recruiting tools, it has exactly those.

Customer : Cockroach Labs

: Cockroach Labs Headquarters : New York

: New York Company size: 500+ employees

14+ weeks

Total time saved by recruiters

Efficient recruiting without compromise

Like most fast-growing companies, Cockroach has to balance speed and efficiency with top-quality work. For recruiters, that means capturing interview notes and identifying top performers, while also giving each candidate the attention they deserve.

“We have very aggressive hiring goals,” says recruiter Leslie Niiro. “You want to provide the best possible candidate experience. And you always want to have the best possible notes. As we were scaling, the documentation burden was a challenge for us.”

Metaview’s AI notetaking single-handedly removes that burden. Every interview is transcribed, annotated, and analyzed, and recruiters can move onto the next steps right away.

“We get notes in a very standardized format,” says Leslie. “It helps us not only think more critically about conversations, but it also makes it easier to partner with hiring managers. You can readily output a series of notes from your calls that day and say ‘this is what we talked about, this is why I think they’re a great candidate, and here’s the evidence.’”

“We’ve saved so much time not having to type up very detailed notes. For me personally, I really appreciate being able to look at my notes and see exactly what we talked about. Now it’s way more standardized, and way more efficient.”

Time savings for the entire recruiting team

Before Metaview, the administrative burden wasn’t only felt at the individual recruiter level. VP of Global Recruiting Lynette Estrada saw this happening across the whole department. “As we scaled, we saw recruiters were spending way too much time on administrative work and manual tasks like formatting scorecards.”

This was clearly a major drain on resources. But it also impacted the candidate experience, and would eventually hurt hiring quality if left unchecked. “It was pulling us away from what really matters, which is candidate engagement at the end of the day.”

📣



- “With Metaview, our recruiting team has saved over 14 full work weeks.” Lynette Estrada , VP of Global Recruiting

By automating notetaking and follow-up reports, the whole recruiting team saves time and can truly operate at scale. And the results have been staggering. “It was pretty eye watering,” says Global Recruiting Ops Senior Manager Andrew Delabar. “We've actually saved about 70 working days for recruiters.”

Elevating recruiting’s role to strategic hiring partners

By automating notetaking, recruiters don’t only save time recapping interviews. During the calls themselves, the Cockroach team is completely present and actively engaged, with no need to multitask.

“We care a lot about creating a really amazing candidate experience,” says Global GTM Recruiting Senior Manager Megan Mueller. “When you're doing recruiter phone screens and you're taking notes at the same time, you can't be quite as engaged with a candidate as you would like.”

Naturally, this can make the interview feel transactional and cold. And with multiple calls per day, recruiters struggle to retain information and form fair impressions of candidates.

“When you put somebody through, it’s a big time investment for your team,” says Leslie. “You want to make sure you’re putting the best possible people through. Metaview really helps us achieve that.”

“We’re really focused on our recruiters not just being tactical recruiters,” says Megan, “but transitioning to strategic hiring partners to our hiring managers and to the entire business.”

Thanks to Metaview’s advanced automation and insights, recruiters deliver expert, informed recommendations to colleagues, and best possible experience to candidates.

📣



- “Every day I'm fielding questions like ‘when do I get to use this?’” Megan Mueller , Senior Manager, Global GTM Recruiting

AI purpose-built for recruiters

Right away, Cockroach’s team saw the value in choosing tools built just for recruiting.

“Metaview was built for recruiters,” says Leslie. “With some solutions, it’s not clear that they were built with recruiters in mind. We like the interface and the way it’s integrated into our calls. We liked the dashboards and just how much thought was put into the product.”

This specialization helps Metaview fit precisely into the recruiter’s workflow. “My favorite thing about Metaview is the adaptability to your creativity,” says Andrew. “We can come in very creatively and think of new ways to measure insights that we want from reporting in the interview process.”

📣 “Metaview stood out simply because it's tailored. It's been built for the recruiting function.”



- Lynette Estrada, VP of Global Recruiting

See more happy Metaview customers