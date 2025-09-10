How Quora reduced candidate feedback cycles from days to 10 minutes with Metaview

Quora is a global knowledge sharing platform with over 400 million unique visitors per month. People come to its forums to share insights on topics and learn and connect with others.

Company : Quora

: Quora Tech stack : Ashby; Zoom

: Ashby; Zoom Headquarters : Mountain View, California

: Mountain View, California Company size: 1,300

10 hours

Average time saved per recruiter per week.

48 hours

Improvement in time to receive feedback.

Overcoming slow feedback looks

As a fully remote company, Quora’s recruiting and hiring teams are distributed around the globe. When Hannah Wardle, Global Head of Recruiting, joined the company she found that inefficient feedback loops were slowing down the hiring process.

"It took us a long time to write feedback to our hiring managers, for hiring managers to share their feedback with recruiting, and then for that feedback to reach candidates. So it was slowing down our time to hire quite a lot."

At that point, she led the charge to bring in Metaview’s AI-powered notes to help increase efficiency and in turn, improve the candidate experience.

Increased collaboration and efficiency for recruiters and HMs

Since implementing Metaview amongst recruiters and hiring managers, collaboration and calibration in Quora’s hiring process has improved, especially in a remote setting.

Hannah explains, “If I’m 8,000 miles away from my hiring manager, I don’t know what’s going on in their interviews or what they’re really looking to assess.”

With Metaview’s summaries and recordings, recruiters can have a full contextual understanding of what’s going on in interviews. And the benefits haven’t just been for recruiters—hiring managers love it too.

- “All of our hiring team said that Metaview saves them hours. The feedback was awesome really quickly. We’re now getting feedback from hiring managers in 10 to 20 minutes, which is just ideal for a recruiting team that works with time-to-hire targets.” Hannah Wardle , Global Head of Recruiting, Quora

On top of that, because Metaview gives recruiters and interviewers automatic comprehensive information retention, they can fully engage in conversations with candidates and not miss anything—a big plus for the candidate experience.

For Quora, of the biggest benefits of Metaview is the enhanced depth and clarity it gives recruiters. Recruiters can better understand technical candidates’ competencies and accurately convey those to hiring managers.

“When you're doing technical interviews, you feel huge pressure to make sure that you don't miss certain things that would be really important for this candidate," says Hannah.

📣 "I feel so much more relaxed with Metaview. Even if I don't 100% remember something that the candidate said, it will be conveyed to the hiring manager. And it gives that candidate the absolute best chance at shining.”

Metaview has been a game-changer for Quora by addressing the initial challenge of delayed feedback and improving both the efficiency of the recruitment process and the experience for candidates. Hiring managers and recruiters alike have embraced the solution, appreciating the time saved and the enhanced quality of interactions.

