Speakers
Hung Lee
Curator
Recruiting Brainfood
Kevin Wheeler
Founder
Future of Talent Institute
Magdalena Masluk-Meller
Expert
SAP Talent Intelligence Practice
Manjuri Sinha
Global Director of TA
OLX
Siadhal Magos
Co-Founder & CEO
Metaview
In a conversation moderated by Recruiting Brainfood’s Hung Lee, we explore the ways in which AI can take recruiting data visibility to new levels. Kevin Wheeler (Founder, Future of Talent Institute), Magdalena Masluk-Meller (Expert, SAP Talent Intelligence Practice), Manjuri Sinha (Global Director of TA, OLX), and Siadhal Magos (Co-founder & CEO, Metaview) discuss how forward-thinking recruiting teams can leverage AI to:
- Enable unprecedented insight into what’s going on in your recruiting process and how to improve it
- Reveal patterns not visible to the human eye and make predictive recommendations
- Connect data sets together to build a more complete view of your hiring process
Watch Now
Explore the AI in Recruiting Webinar Series
Hear from recruiting leaders and industry experts about how to leverage AI across key aspects of the hiring process