ChatGPT for interviews
Just type in a question and our AI will instantly summarize key information, recall exact details, and discover underlying insights from interviews.
Stephanie Jade Thomas · TA Lead , Localyze
“I LOVE being able to ask Metaview what happened in the interview.”
Luke Hextall · Head of People & Talent, Polar Analytics
“I find Answers hugely helpful as it can synthesize patterns across question responses.”
Rodney Weinstein · Head of Global TA, SecurityScorecard
“Metaview has reduced the time I spend writing notes by about 60%. On a weekly basis, it saves me at least 6 or more hours total.”
Chase Johnson · Talent, Replit
Human → Superhuman
10x your recruiting and interviewing by focusing on what you’re amazing at — not the admin.
Have a question about candidates in your pipeline? Just ask our AI, and it will instantly summarize key information, recall specific details, and discover underlying insights.
Works with all the tools you already use.
Metaview automatically captures interviews through your calendar, ATS, GoodTime, Calendly, or any other tools you use.
It also works with all video conferencing platforms and even mobile calls. So, there’s no need to change your existing workflows.
Covers all your security and privacy needs.
Metaview is built to comply with regulations to protect candidates’ privacy, including GDPR and CCPA.
We keep your data safe with granular access controls, customizable data retention, and SOC II-compliant security.
AI that learns from you, for you.
Every person’s note-taking needs are different. That’s why after every interview, based on your feedback, our AI tailors and improves itself to get closer to your specific needs.
Designed for recruiting and interviewing.
Unlike generic tools, Metaview is purpose-built for recruiting and interviewing. Our approach accounts for the nuances of interviewing and enriches itself with data from other sources, such as an ATS, to synthesize the most relevant notes.