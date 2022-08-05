Your hiring data, meet Claude.
Chat with your hiring data.
Compare candidates in seconds, not hours of re-reading summaries.
Spot pipeline problems before they cost you. Funnel analysis in one question.
Official Claude connector. Set up in 2 minutes, no custom config needed.
Try asking in your demo
“Compare the top 3 candidates for our Product Engineer role”
“What salary expectations are coming up across sales roles?”
“Which roles have 40+ interviews and zero hires?”
“Build an interview plan from this job description”
Trusted by 4,000+ hiring teams worldwide.
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With Metaview's MCP, we identified the signals that consistently show up in interviews for our highest-performing hires. Now we have an automated report that flags low-signal interviews so my team can intervene quickly.
James MantleVP of Talent, Mews