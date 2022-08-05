Claude + Metaview
Your hiring data, meet Claude.
Chat with your hiring data.
Compare candidates in seconds, not hours of re-reading summaries.
Spot pipeline problems before they cost you. Funnel analysis in one question.
Official Claude connector. Set up in 2 minutes, no custom config needed.
Try asking in your demo
Compare the top 3 candidates for our Product Engineer role
What salary expectations are coming up across sales roles?
Which roles have 40+ interviews and zero hires?
Build an interview plan from this job description
Trusted by 4,000+ hiring teams worldwide.
4.8 stars and 140+ reviews on G2

Book a 30-minute live demo with sales.

See the agents in action and explore how AI fits in your hiring strategy.

With Metaview's MCP, we identified the signals that consistently show up in interviews for our highest-performing hires. Now we have an automated report that flags low-signal interviews so my team can intervene quickly.

James MantleVP of Talent, Mews