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Referral Program

Great teams know great teams

$250 for you, $250 for your friend

Know a recruiting team that would love Metaview? Introduce us. When they become a customer, you’ll both be rewarded.

Get your referral linkTalk to us

How it works

Three simple steps, two happy teams

01

Grab your link

Every Metaview account has a unique referral link. Copy it from the app in a single click.

Grab a link
02

Share it with a friend

Send it to a recruiting team at another company that would get value from Metaview.

03

You both get rewarded

When they become a customer, you each get $250. Bigger team, bigger reward — up to $1,500.

The rewards

A reward for both sides

Refer and earn$250 each

Any time you refer a friend from another company and they become a customer, we'll give you both $250.

A bonus for bigger teams$1,500

Some of the best teams are the biggest. If a team you introduce signs for more than $10k, we'll say thank you with $1,500 instead of $500.

Talk to us

Open to customers, partners, and friends of Metaview alike. Refer as many teams as you like.

FAQ

Everyone. Whether you're a Metaview customer, a partner, an advisor, or simply a fan of the product — if you know a recruiting team that would benefit from Metaview, you can refer them.

Know a team that should be using Metaview?

Make the introduction — it takes a minute, and you’ll both be glad you did.

Get your referral linkTry Metaview free