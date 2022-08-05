Referral Program
Great teams know great teams
$250 for you, $250 for your friend
Know a recruiting team that would love Metaview? Introduce us. When they become a customer, you’ll both be rewarded.
How it works
Three simple steps, two happy teams
Grab your link
Every Metaview account has a unique referral link. Copy it from the app in a single click.Grab a link
Share it with a friend
Send it to a recruiting team at another company that would get value from Metaview.
You both get rewarded
When they become a customer, you each get $250. Bigger team, bigger reward — up to $1,500.
The rewards
A reward for both sides
Any time you refer a friend from another company and they become a customer, we'll give you both $250.
Some of the best teams are the biggest. If a team you introduce signs for more than $10k, we'll say thank you with $1,500 instead of $500.Talk to us
Open to customers, partners, and friends of Metaview alike. Refer as many teams as you like.
Know a team that should be using Metaview?
Make the introduction — it takes a minute, and you’ll both be glad you did.