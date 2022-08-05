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AI Sourcing Agent

Find better candidates before your competitors do.

Metaview turns hiring context into calibrated shortlists using natural language, JDs, resumes, intake calls, and team feedback.

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Input -> live search

From hiring brief to shortlist.

Drop in a JD, intake notes, sample resumes, or a plain-English brief. Metaview turns real hiring context into a live search and surfaces benchmark candidates fast.

  • Works from JDs, resumes, past candidates, and natural language
  • No rigid filters
  • Search starts from real hiring context
Metaview live search interface for a Business Analyst shortlist.

Feedback -> stronger fit

Real-time calibration for better fit.

Metaview learns from recruiter and hiring-manager feedback as the search progresses, helping your team get to stronger-fit candidates with less noise.

  • Learns from direct feedback
  • Calibrates on what "good" looks like
  • Transparent candidate reasoning
Metaview candidate feedback card with Yes, Maybe, and No controls.

Shortlist -> workflow

Rediscover and progress top talent.

Search beyond your existing tools, uncover strong-fit candidates already in your ATS, and move shortlisted talent into workflow quickly.

  • Search external talent + your ATS
  • 62+ recruiting tool integrations
  • Push shortlisted candidates into workflow
Metaview sequences workflow table for progressing shortlisted talent.

Companies build world-classhiring engines with Metaview.

  • Deel customer video preview

    Inside Deel's hiring engine, Metaview supports AI-powered recruiting at global scale.

    Alan Price · Deel

  • Cockroach Labs customer video preview

    Cockroach Labs saved 14+ work weeks with hiring data that is ready when the team needs it.

    Cockroach Labs · Customer story

    Cockroach Labs
  • Brex customer video preview

    Brex saves 1,000+ hours while helping the team win top talent.

    Brex · Customer story

  • SoSafe customer video preview

    SoSafe improves screening signals and keeps hiring decisions more consistent.

    SoSafe · Customer story

    SoSafe
  • Perk customer video preview

    Perk runs high-quality global hiring at scale with Metaview.

    Perk · Customer story

    Perk
  • Deel customer video preview

    Inside Deel's hiring engine, Metaview supports AI-powered recruiting at global scale.

    Alan Price · Deel

  • Cockroach Labs customer video preview

    Cockroach Labs saved 14+ work weeks with hiring data that is ready when the team needs it.

    Cockroach Labs · Customer story

    Cockroach Labs
  • Brex customer video preview

    Brex saves 1,000+ hours while helping the team win top talent.

    Brex · Customer story

  • SoSafe customer video preview

    SoSafe improves screening signals and keeps hiring decisions more consistent.

    SoSafe · Customer story

    SoSafe
  • Perk customer video preview

    Perk runs high-quality global hiring at scale with Metaview.

    Perk · Customer story

    Perk
  • Deel customer video preview

    Inside Deel's hiring engine, Metaview supports AI-powered recruiting at global scale.

    Alan Price · Deel

  • Cockroach Labs customer video preview

    Cockroach Labs saved 14+ work weeks with hiring data that is ready when the team needs it.

    Cockroach Labs · Customer story

    Cockroach Labs
  • Brex customer video preview

    Brex saves 1,000+ hours while helping the team win top talent.

    Brex · Customer story

  • SoSafe customer video preview

    SoSafe improves screening signals and keeps hiring decisions more consistent.

    SoSafe · Customer story

    SoSafe
  • Perk customer video preview

    Perk runs high-quality global hiring at scale with Metaview.

    Perk · Customer story

    Perk
  • Deel customer video preview

    Inside Deel's hiring engine, Metaview supports AI-powered recruiting at global scale.

    Alan Price · Deel

  • Cockroach Labs customer video preview

    Cockroach Labs saved 14+ work weeks with hiring data that is ready when the team needs it.

    Cockroach Labs · Customer story

    Cockroach Labs
  • Brex customer video preview

    Brex saves 1,000+ hours while helping the team win top talent.

    Brex · Customer story

  • SoSafe customer video preview

    SoSafe improves screening signals and keeps hiring decisions more consistent.

    SoSafe · Customer story

    SoSafe
  • Perk customer video preview

    Perk runs high-quality global hiring at scale with Metaview.

    Perk · Customer story

    Perk

AI orchestration with human guardrails

Enterprise-level security and controls.

  • SOC II
  • CCPA
  • GDPR
  • SSO

Define what the agent can and can't do using shared company knowledge and rules.

Automatically get alerts for non-compliant behavior or inconsistencies.

Access a full audit trail of AI reasoning and the steps behind the output.

Responsible AI with guardrails

AI orchestration with human guardrails

  • SOC II
  • CCPA
  • GDPR
  • SSO

Define what the agent can and can't do using shared company knowledge and rules.

Automatically get alerts for non-compliant behavior or inconsistencies.

Access a full audit trail of AI reasoning and the steps behind the output.

Start with AI sourcing.Stay for a cohesive AI hiring platform.

When sourcing connects to the rest of your hiring workflow, efficiency compounds. Metaview's AI agents build context, tackle the toil, and keep your team aligned so you can focus on closing candidates faster.

  • Sourcing

    Finds and outreaches candidates

    Your always-on sourcing agent. Tell Metaview who you need and it curates the shortlist and handles outreach tuned to your tone.

  • Application Review

    Reviews every inbound application

    AI reviews every inbound application against your criteria, surfaces the strongest matches, and tells you exactly why. So you spend time on the candidates worth your time.

  • Notetaker

    Automatically captures notes

    Metaview joins every call, captures every signal, and delivers structured notes the moment it ends. So feedback never gets lost or chased.

  • Reports

    Constantly learns and spots talent opportunities

    A fully customizable reporting engine that surfaces insights and uncovers evolving trends, from salary expectations to AI fluency to EVP analysis and more, to power your talent strategy.

Why Metaview

AI-native recruiting built for clarity, efficiency & precision.

Purpose-built AI for recruiting.

Give recruiters and hiring managers AI assistants that take care of the busywork of hiring. So you can focus on the decisions that actually matter.

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