Most AI only responds when you prompt it. Agentic AI can take action on its own, based on instructions you’ve already given. With Metaview, this means work happens in the background without your team needing to manually kick things off.

For example: after an intake call, the sourcing agent automatically starts searching for candidates using the role requirements and context you’ve just discussed. No one has to press “go.”

Because agents share context and act independently, teams don’t need to repeat information or manually connect steps. This helps reduce administrative work, keeps processes consistent, and ensures decisions are based on up-to-date information across the hiring workflow.