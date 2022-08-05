Harry Cornforth
Freelance
↳UI/UX designer
Apr 2024 → Now (1 yr 4 mos)
Loom
↳Senior Design
Apr 2023 → Nov 2023 (10 mos)
↳Designer
Jan 2021 → Nov 2023 (2 yrs 4 mos)
AI Sourcing Agent
Metaview turns hiring context into calibrated shortlists using natural language, JDs, resumes, intake calls, and team feedback.
Input -> live search
Drop in a JD, intake notes, sample resumes, or a plain-English brief. Metaview turns real hiring context into a live search and surfaces benchmark candidates fast.
Feedback -> stronger fit
Metaview learns from recruiter and hiring-manager feedback as the search progresses, helping your team get to stronger-fit candidates with less noise.
Shortlist -> workflow
Search beyond your existing tools, uncover strong-fit candidates already in your ATS, and move shortlisted talent into workflow quickly.
“Inside Deel's hiring engine, Metaview supports AI-powered recruiting at global scale.”
Alan Price · Deel
“Cockroach Labs saved 14+ work weeks with hiring data that is ready when the team needs it.”
Cockroach Labs · Customer storyCockroach Labs
“Brex saves 1,000+ hours while helping the team win top talent.”
Brex · Customer story
“SoSafe improves screening signals and keeps hiring decisions more consistent.”
SoSafe · Customer storySoSafe
“Perk runs high-quality global hiring at scale with Metaview.”
Perk · Customer storyPerk
“Inside Deel's hiring engine, Metaview supports AI-powered recruiting at global scale.”
Alan Price · Deel
“Cockroach Labs saved 14+ work weeks with hiring data that is ready when the team needs it.”
Cockroach Labs · Customer storyCockroach Labs
“Brex saves 1,000+ hours while helping the team win top talent.”
Brex · Customer story
“SoSafe improves screening signals and keeps hiring decisions more consistent.”
SoSafe · Customer storySoSafe
“Perk runs high-quality global hiring at scale with Metaview.”
Perk · Customer storyPerk
“Inside Deel's hiring engine, Metaview supports AI-powered recruiting at global scale.”
Alan Price · Deel
“Cockroach Labs saved 14+ work weeks with hiring data that is ready when the team needs it.”
Cockroach Labs · Customer storyCockroach Labs
“Brex saves 1,000+ hours while helping the team win top talent.”
Brex · Customer story
“SoSafe improves screening signals and keeps hiring decisions more consistent.”
SoSafe · Customer storySoSafe
“Perk runs high-quality global hiring at scale with Metaview.”
Perk · Customer storyPerk
“Inside Deel's hiring engine, Metaview supports AI-powered recruiting at global scale.”
Alan Price · Deel
“Cockroach Labs saved 14+ work weeks with hiring data that is ready when the team needs it.”
Cockroach Labs · Customer storyCockroach Labs
“Brex saves 1,000+ hours while helping the team win top talent.”
Brex · Customer story
“SoSafe improves screening signals and keeps hiring decisions more consistent.”
SoSafe · Customer storySoSafe
“Perk runs high-quality global hiring at scale with Metaview.”
Perk · Customer storyPerk
AI orchestration with human guardrails
Define what the agent can and can't do using shared company knowledge and rules.
Automatically get alerts for non-compliant behavior or inconsistencies.
Access a full audit trail of AI reasoning and the steps behind the output.
Responsible AI with guardrails
Define what the agent can and can't do using shared company knowledge and rules.
Automatically get alerts for non-compliant behavior or inconsistencies.
Access a full audit trail of AI reasoning and the steps behind the output.
When sourcing connects to the rest of your hiring workflow, efficiency compounds. Metaview's AI agents build context, tackle the toil, and keep your team aligned so you can focus on closing candidates faster.
Your always-on sourcing agent. Tell Metaview who you need and it curates the shortlist and handles outreach tuned to your tone.
AI reviews every inbound application against your criteria, surfaces the strongest matches, and tells you exactly why. So you spend time on the candidates worth your time.
Metaview joins every call, captures every signal, and delivers structured notes the moment it ends. So feedback never gets lost or chased.
A fully customizable reporting engine that surfaces insights and uncovers evolving trends, from salary expectations to AI fluency to EVP analysis and more, to power your talent strategy.
Why Metaview
Give recruiters and hiring managers AI assistants that take care of the busywork of hiring. So you can focus on the decisions that actually matter.