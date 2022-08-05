The world’s #1 AI scribe
“All of our hiring team said that it saves them hours. We're getting feedback within 10-20 minutes from interviews now, which is ideal for a recruiting team that works with time to hire targets.”
Hannah Wardle · Global Head of Recruiting
“There is clear impact on time saved. We save 53 hours per month across our recruiting team.”
Nitin Moorjani · Director of TA Ops
“Metaview has been a game-changer for reducing admin burden and letting me focus on the call in hand.”
Dan Matthews · Principal Recruiter
“Knowing that you have this paired interviewer that’s very accurate at capturing technical language—that’s super beneficial.”
Chase Johnson · Talent Leader
“My most favorite thing is that I can really and totally authentically engage with every candidate.”
Meera Vyas Sparks · Head of Talent
“In terms of time saved it’s honestly upward of 20 hours per week.”
Stephanie Jade Thomas · TA Lead
“It means that I can move forward with candidates quicker. I can get availability from candidates quicker.”
Luke Hextall · Head of People & Talent
“It's kind of slipped into our recruitment stream so easily. There's no effort needed.”
Natalie Brown · Head of Talent Aquisition
Works with all the tools you already use.
Metaview automatically works alongside all of your existing tools, including ATSs/CRMs, scheduling tools, and video & mobile calls. So there’s no need to change your existing workflows.See all integrations
Covers all your security and privacy needs.
Metaview is built to comply with regulations to protect candidates’ privacy, including GDPR and CCPA.
We keep your data safe with granular access controls, customizable data retention, and SOC II-compliant security.Learn more
Designed for recruiting.
Unlike generic summarization tools, Metaview is purpose-built for recruiting. Our approach accounts for the nuances of recruiting conversations and enriches itself with data from other sources, such as the ATS, to synthesize the most relevant notes.
Stop frantically typing and start focusing on the conversation.
Metaview takes care of note-taking in the moment, so whether it’s an interview, or a meeting with hiring teams, you can give your full attention to the conversation at hand. Our AI will perfectly capture and structure the details for you.
Customize notes to fit your exact needs.
Stop spending hours at the end of the day writing up notes from all of your recruiting conversations. Our AI customizes notes to fit your exact needs so there’s no clean-up time required before sharing with hiring teams.
Automate scorecards.
Our AI pre-populates interview scorecards on select ATSes with objective information from interviews. Drag and drop relevant sections from your AI-generated notes to help fill in the details and submit to your ATS with the click of a button.
Recording interviews with Metaview is compliant and seamless.
Read our guide to recording interviews and how Metaview makes security and compliance painless for companies around the world.Guide to recording interviews
For
Intakes
Never miss a detail in intake meetings
Intake meetings are one of the most crucial steps in the hiring process. Our AI perfectly captures everything discussed in these meetings so you can focus on deeply understanding and advising on hiring manager’s requirements for new roles.
For
Interviews
Let our AI take interview notes for you
Metaview writes, summarizes, and structures your AI interview notes for you, so you can focus on the conversation at hand instead of worrying about capturing every detail during the interview process.
