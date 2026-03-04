Metaview's AI Notes understand technical interviews
Technical interviews rely on more than conversation.
Candidates write code in shared editors. They work through bugs line by line. They sketch architectures on virtual whiteboards and talk through trade-offs while diagrams evolve on screen.
But most AI interview summaries treat these sessions like any other meeting. They only capture the spoken conversation, missing the code, the debugging steps, and the diagrams that actually matter.
So we’ve upgraded Metaview’s AI Notes to summarize and analyze technical interviews.
The result: summaries that reflect not just what was said, but what was built, changed, and explored during the interview.
AI notetaker for coding and system design interviews
Metaview now automatically detects when a conversation is a coding or system design interview, and uses purpose-built templates designed for those formats.
Summaries can include:
- The problem being solved
- The candidate’s approach and reasoning
- Key code written during the interview
- Debugging steps or iterations on the solution
- Important trade-offs discussed during system design
Conversation types are detected automatically, but interviewers can also select them manually if needed.
Screen-aware interview summaries
Metaview also includes automatic screenshot capture as part of the summary generation process. When relevant content appears on screen, it’s incorporated into the final notes.
That means summaries can now reflect things like:
- Code written during the interview
- Changes made while debugging
- Architecture diagrams or whiteboard sketches
- Other visual artifacts shared on screen
The best bit: you don’t need to enable anything. Relevant screenshots are captured automatically when screen sharing occurs.
Technical interviews deserve specialized notes
The upgraded AI Notetaker is live for all customers. If you’re already using Metaview, your next coding or system design interview will automatically benefit from screen-aware summaries.
And if you’re not yet using Metaview, now’s the time to see what best-in-class interview notes actually look like.