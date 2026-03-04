Metaview's AI Notes understand technical interviews

Technical interviews rely on more than conversation.

Candidates write code in shared editors. They work through bugs line by line. They sketch architectures on virtual whiteboards and talk through trade-offs while diagrams evolve on screen.

But most AI interview summaries treat these sessions like any other meeting. They only capture the spoken conversation, missing the code, the debugging steps, and the diagrams that actually matter.

So we’ve upgraded Metaview’s AI Notes to summarize and analyze technical interviews.

The result: summaries that reflect not just what was said, but what was built, changed, and explored during the interview.

AI notetaker for coding and system design interviews

Metaview now automatically detects when a conversation is a coding or system design interview, and uses purpose-built templates designed for those formats.

Summaries can include:

The problem being solved

The candidate’s approach and reasoning

Key code written during the interview

Debugging steps or iterations on the solution

or iterations on the solution Important trade-offs discussed during system design

Conversation types are detected automatically, but interviewers can also select them manually if needed.

Screen-aware interview summaries

Metaview also includes automatic screenshot capture as part of the summary generation process. When relevant content appears on screen, it’s incorporated into the final notes.

That means summaries can now reflect things like:

Code written during the interview

Changes made while debugging

Architecture diagrams or whiteboard sketches

Other visual artifacts shared on screen

The best bit: you don’t need to enable anything. Relevant screenshots are captured automatically when screen sharing occurs.

Technical interviews deserve specialized notes

The upgraded AI Notetaker is live for all customers. If you’re already using Metaview, your next coding or system design interview will automatically benefit from screen-aware summaries.

And if you’re not yet using Metaview, now’s the time to see what best-in-class interview notes actually look like.