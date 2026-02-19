Metaview Outreach: Candidate sequences built into your sourcing flow

Great sourcing means nothing if you can’t connect with candidates. You need a tailored, individual approach to get replies, but writing every message manually doesn’t scale, and neither does toggling between a bunch of different tools.

Metaview Outreach changes that. Now, you can build and launch personalized, multi-step outreach campaigns directly inside Metaview, with AI-assisted messaging, flexible timing, and full control over who sends what.

From first touch to follow up, it all happens in Metaview.

Forever-free email sequences

Build fully configurable outreach campaigns in minutes, tailored to the exact role you’re hiring for.

With Outreach you can:

Launch multi-step email sequences

Unlock verified contact details so you know messages are landing in the right place

Use AI to help draft thoughtful, personalized messages at scale

Track replies and optimize results

And the best part? It’s free to send sequences—regardless of whether you’re using Metaview’s AI sourcing agent.

Outreach is built directly into your sourcing workflow. You can add candidates in a few different ways.

From your Metaview Sourcing shortlist: Select candidates you’ve already saved during searches and add them to a sequence instantly. Directly from Metaview Sourcing results: Open your candidate pack, select candidates, and click Add to Sequence. From a CSV upload: Import lists from LinkedIn, your ATS, or anywhere else.

If we find contact details in your ATS or search results, we auto-fill them for you. And if not, you can unlock verified contact data using enrichment credits.

Here’s how it works:

Every workspace gets 500 credits per month .

. Unlocking an email = 3 credits .

. Unlocking a phone number = 10 credits.

We only charge if we find a new contact—if we don't find a contact or only find one you already have, you won't be charged.

Performance tracking that actually closes the loop

Outreach doesn’t end when the emails are sent. With Metaview Outreach, you get clear visibility into what’s working and what needs adjusting, so you can move candidates forward with confidence.

Once your campaigns are live, you can:

Sort sequences by open rate or interested rate

See exactly where each candidate is in the sequence

Track which emails were sent

See responses (and what they said)

Log outcomes like “Interested,” with clear next steps

Plus, we know when to stop. Metaview automatically pauses a sequence when a candidate:

Replies

Books a Calendly meeting

Has a Metaview interview scheduled

Of course, you’re always in control. Pause, resume, remove, or bulk edit candidates anytime.

Your end-to-end outbound flow

Outbound recruiting shouldn’t require a complex tool stack and constant context switching.

Now, your entire outbound recruiting flow lives in Metaview:

Source with AI

Enrich contact data

Launch personalized sequences

Track replies

Convert to interviews

No switching tools. No lost context. No manual coordination.

Just one streamlined system that takes you from the first intake meeting to the final decision and debrief.

Metaview Outreach is live. If you’re already a customer, head to the sidebar in your account and click Sequences to get started. Otherwise, create a free Metaview account to get started.