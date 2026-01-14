December 2025: Out with the old year, in with new features

As 2025 comes to a close, we’re making Metaview more useful, more flexible, and more tailored to how recruiters actually work day to day.

Whether you’re already using Metaview or just exploring better ways to interview, source, and evaluate candidates, here’s what’s new in recruiting AI.

1. PDF AI Notes delivered straight to your inbox

Receive a PDF copy of your AI interview notes directly in your inbox after each call, as soon as they’re ready.

This makes it easier to review interviews asynchronously, share notes with stakeholders, or store records outside of Metaview when needed.

It’s especially helpful for teams that rely on email workflows or need a clean, portable format for documentation.

If you’d like this enabled for your workspace, just ask our support team.

2. Use ATS documents to enhance AI Notes

Metaview can now use documents from your ATS—job descriptions, CVs, and other candidate materials—to enrich your AI Notes.

By grounding notes in the actual role requirements and candidate background, summaries become more relevant and more precise.

This helps reduce context switching and ensures interview feedback aligns closely with what you’re hiring for.

The result: clearer signals, better evaluations, and less manual work.

Lift the hood on your AI Sourcing agents to make decision making more transparent. See the reasoning behind why specific candidates were selected, and get deeper insight into how matches are made.

This visibility helps you quickly validate results, build trust in the system, and fine-tune your searches.

With clearer explanations, it’s easier to focus on the highest-quality candidates and move faster with confidence.

4. AI Sourcing: Personal knowledge, tailored to each user

Last month, we introduced workspace-level knowledge to help AI Sourcing reflect shared team preferences. Now, we’ve taken it a step further with personal knowledge settings.

You can define your own preferences that apply only to your searches. That could mean role nuances, sourcing priorities, or what “great” looks like to you.

It’s more control, less noise, and a sourcing experience that adapts to how you work.

It's all about AI in recruiting for 2026

2025 finished with a bang, and 2026 is already off to a hot start.

If you want help using any of these new developments in your own Metaview setup, just get in touch.

And if you’re new here and curious how these updates can streamline your interviews, sharpen your sourcing, and save your team time, try Metaview for free.