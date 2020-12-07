How Sendwave used Metaview to hire better and faster as they grew headcount by 50%+

At the start of 2020, the team at Sendwave were preparing to scale the team to match their aggressive growth. Liz Savory, Chief of Staff, outlined the challenge this way:

“We cared about maintaining a great candidate experience and being consistent in the way we interviewed as more people became involved in the recruiting process."

With Metaview’s Interview Intelligence and Coach products, Sendwave was able to train and calibrate over 60 interviewers on an ongoing basis, reduce interviews-per-hire by 28% over the course of the year, and improve final stage conversion by a staggering 38%.

