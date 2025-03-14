How the best companies in the world build talent density with Thach Nguyen

In this episode Nolan sits down with Thach Nguyen, a recruiting leader who’s made his mark at heavy hitters like Airbnb, Sword, & Google and now runs his own exec search firm, Plenty Search. They cover what recruiting can learn from sales, why incentives in recruiting are out of whack, and the power of finding undiscovered talent.

🔑 Key moments (audio episode) 🔑

04:53 How the best companies in the world build talent density

08:59 Founders' discomfort with HR

12:44 It’s ok to ask dumb questions to understand the business

15:43 Why the recruiting role is outdated

17:00 The 2 key things recruiters should focus on for success

20:45 Recruiting shouldn’t be so black and white

23:50 Creative strategies for giving founder feedback

27:35 The power of identifying undiscovered talent

31:42 Grit and perseverance in startups

33:25 Embracing loyalty over traditional resumes