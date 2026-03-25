How to be a good interviewer: best practices for better interviews in 2026

Interviewing is one of the most important, but most underestimated, skills in hiring. Every hiring decision depends on the quality of the interviews behind it. Yet many interviewers receive little training, rely on instinct, and approach interviews inconsistently.

The result is missed signals, weak evaluations, and decisions based more on opinion than evidence.

A great interview does more than ask the right questions. It:

Uncovers meaningful evidence of a candidate’s skills and potential

Creates a positive and engaging candidate experience

Helps the hiring team make confident, well-informed decisions

For recruiting leaders, improving interview quality is one of the highest-leverage ways to strengthen hiring outcomes. For individual interviewers, it’s a skill that can be developed and refined over time.

This guide covers how to be a better interviewer in practice, the most important interviewing best practices in 2026, how to improve consistency and quality across interviewers, and why the right tools help teams interview with more care at scale.

Three key takeaways

Great interviewers focus on depth and connection, not pre-prepared questions . Thoughtful follow-ups help you uncover real evidence of candidate ability.

. Thoughtful follow-ups help you uncover real evidence of candidate ability. Preparation, structured evaluation, and strong feedback separate good interviewers from average ones.

separate good interviewers from average ones. The best teams use AI tools to remove distractions, allowing interviewers to focus fully on the conversation and improve consistency across interviews.

What makes a good interviewer?

A good interviewer is not just someone who asks questions. They take real responsibility for the quality of every hiring decision they’re involved in.

Based on thousands of past interviews, Metaview co-founder Shahriar Tajbakhsh says there are common traits among the best interviewers .

Good interviewers:

Care deeply about hiring outcomes and understand their role in building a strong team

and understand their role in building a strong team Seek depth, asking follow-up questions to truly understand a candidate’s experience

to truly understand a candidate’s experience Prepare intentionally , even for roles they’ve interviewed for many times

, even for roles they’ve interviewed for many times Write clear, thoughtful feedback that others can rely on

that others can rely on Acknowledge bias and uncertainty , rather than presenting opinions as facts

, rather than presenting opinions as facts Collaborate effectively as part of a hiring team

By contrast, poor interviewers often:

Treat interviews as a low-priority task

Rely on pre-written scripts, without genuine curiosity

Fail to prepare

Provide vague or unsupported feedback

Assume their judgment is objective and complete

Interviewing is a high-leverage activity. Done well, it strengthens the entire organization. Done poorly, it introduces risk into every hiring decision.

In 2026, being a good interviewer is no longer just about instinct or experience—it requires intentional practice, structured methods, and the right tools to support consistency and quality.

How to be a better interviewer: a practical framework

Improving interview quality is not about memorizing better questions—it’s about following a clear, repeatable process that leads to better decisions.

A strong interview typically follows five key steps.

1. Prepare carefully for the interview

Preparation is one of the simplest ways to improve interview quality —and one of the most commonly overlooked.

Before the interview, take time to:

Review the candidate’s background

Understand the role requirements

Identify what you want to evaluate

Align on the interview structure and rubric

Preparation ensures the interview is focused and intentional, rather than reactive.

2. Run a structured, conversational interview

During the interview, the goal is to create a conversation that uncovers meaningful insights. Effective interviewers:

Ask open-ended questions

Listen actively

Adapt based on candidate responses

Avoid rushing through a checklist

The best interviews feel like structured conversations, not interrogations.

3. Go deep with follow-up questions

Strong interviewers don’t stop at the first answer. They:

Ask follow-up questions

Explore specific examples

Clarify unclear responses

Test understanding and reasoning

Depth is what separates a surface-level interview from one that produces real insight.

4. Capture clear evidence

As the interview progresses, it’s important to capture what matters. This includes:

Key examples from the candidate’s experience

Signals of strengths and weaknesses

Quotes or moments that illustrate important points

The goal is to collect evidence that can support a hiring decision, not just general impressions.

5. Provide structured, actionable feedback

After the interview, strong interviewers translate their observations into clear feedback. Good feedback:

Summarizes key signals

Includes supporting examples

Ties observations back to role requirements

Clearly communicates a recommendation

This feedback helps the hiring team compare candidates and make better decisions.

Common mistakes interviewers make

Even experienced interviewers can fall into patterns that reduce interview quality.

Some of the most common mistakes include:

Not preparing . Going into an interview without reviewing the candidate or role often leads to unfocused conversations and missed signals.

. Going into an interview without reviewing the candidate or role often leads to unfocused conversations and missed signals. Relying too heavily on scripts . Structured interviews are important, but rigidly following a script can prevent interviewers from exploring meaningful insights.

. Structured interviews are important, but rigidly following a script can prevent interviewers from exploring meaningful insights. Failing to probe deeply . Accepting initial answers without follow-up questions often results in shallow understanding of a candidate’s experience.

. Accepting initial answers without follow-up questions often results in shallow understanding of a candidate’s experience. Talking too much . Interviewers who dominate the conversation reduce the opportunity to learn about the candidate.

. Interviewers who dominate the conversation reduce the opportunity to learn about the candidate. Making decisions based on impressions . Relying on “gut feel” rather than evidence can lead to inconsistent and biased hiring decisions .

. Relying on “gut feel” rather than evidence can lead to inconsistent and . Writing weak or vague feedback. Feedback that lacks detail or supporting evidence makes it harder for hiring teams to compare candidates effectively.

Improving as an interviewer often starts with recognizing these patterns and actively working to avoid them.

How recruiting leaders can improve interview quality

While individual interviewers play a critical role, interview quality is ultimately a team-level capability.

Recruiting leaders have a significant opportunity to improve hiring outcomes by making interviews more consistent, structured, and well-supported across the organization.

Standardize interview processes

Consistency is one of the biggest drivers of interview quality. Leaders can improve this by:

Defining clear evaluation criteria for each role

Using structured interview formats

Aligning interviewers on what “good” looks like

Ensuring candidates are assessed against the same standards

Standardization helps reduce bias and makes it easier to compare candidates objectively.

Train and coach interviewers

Most interviewers receive little formal training. Providing support can significantly improve performance, including:

Onboarding new interviewers with clear guidance

Offering feedback on interview technique

Encouraging shadowing or reverse-shadowing

Sharing examples of strong and weak feedback

Interviewing is a skill, and like any skill, it improves with practice and coaching.

Improve collaboration with hiring managers

Strong hiring decisions depend on alignment between recruiters and hiring managers . Leaders can support this by:

Clarifying role requirements upfront

Aligning on evaluation criteria

Ensuring feedback is structured and timely

Facilitating productive hiring discussions

Better collaboration reduces confusion and speeds up decision-making.

Identify and address inconsistencies

Not all interviewers perform at the same level. Recruiting leaders should look for patterns such as:

Inconsistent feedback quality

Unclear or unsupported recommendations

Interviewers who deviate from structure

Identifying these issues allows leaders to provide targeted coaching and improve overall interview quality.

One of the biggest challenges in interviewing is that interviewers are often splitting their attention. They’re expected to listen carefully, ask thoughtful questions, take detailed notes, and evaluate candidates in real time.

This creates a tradeoff: the more effort spent on notetaking and admin, the less attention is given to the conversation itself.

AI tools are changing this dynamic by removing many of these distractions.

Focus fully on the conversation

When interviewers don’t need to take detailed notes manually, they can:

Listen more closely

Ask better follow-up questions

Engage more naturally with candidates

This leads to higher-quality conversations and better candidate experiences .

Capture better notes automatically

AI-generated notes provide:

More complete coverage of the conversation

Consistent documentation across interviews

Reduced risk of missing important details

This improves both individual interviews and the overall hiring process.

Generate structured feedback faster

Instead of writing feedback from scratch, interviewers can rely on structured summaries that:

Highlight key signals

Organize insights clearly

Align with hiring criteria

This makes it easier for hiring teams to compare candidates and make decisions quickly.

Improve interviewer performance at scale

AI tools can also help recruiting leaders identify patterns across interviews, such as:

Interviewers who talk too much

Inconsistent questioning styles

Weak or incomplete feedback

These insights enable targeted coaching and continuous improvement.

How Metaview helps teams interview with care at scale

Modern recruiting teams need to balance both running thoughtful, high-quality interviews, while also moving quickly and efficiently through hiring pipelines.

Metaview helps teams achieve both by reducing the manual work that often gets in the way of great interviewing.

With Metaview, recruiting teams can:

Capture interview notes automatically , so interviewers can focus fully on the conversation

, so interviewers can focus fully on the conversation Generate structured feedback instantly , aligned to role requirements and hiring criteria

, aligned to role requirements and hiring criteria Highlight key candidate signals , including strengths, concerns, and important moments

, including strengths, concerns, and important moments Reduce administrative work , making interviews feel less like a chore and more like a meaningful interaction

, making interviews feel less like a chore and more like a meaningful interaction Identify coaching opportunities, helping leaders improve interviewer performance across the team

The result is a hiring process that is more consistent, objective, and scalable.

Instead of asking interviewers to juggle multiple responsibilities at once, teams can interview with more attention, more clarity, and more care.

Become a good interviewer at scale

Becoming a good interviewer is not about memorizing better questions or following a perfect script. It’s about developing the ability to prepare thoughtfully, go deep in conversations, evaluate based on evidence, and contribute meaningfully to hiring decisions.

For individual interviewers, that means treating interviews as a skill to be practiced and improved over time. For recruiting leaders, it means building systems that make high-quality interviewing consistent across the entire team.

The challenge is that great interviewing requires focus. And focus is often undermined by note-taking, admin work, and inconsistent processes.

That’s why the most effective teams don’t rely on individual effort alone. They combine:

Strong interviewer training

Structured processes

And tools that remove distractions

The result is a hiring process where interviewers can give candidates their full attention, feedback is clearer and more consistent, and decisions are made with greater confidence.

In 2026, the best interviewers aren’t just skilled. They’re supported by systems that help them interview with care, consistently, at scale.

FAQs

How can I become a better interviewer quickly?

Focus on a few high-impact improvements: prepare before every interview, ask follow-up questions to go deeper, and base your evaluation on specific evidence rather than general impressions. Even small changes in preparation and structure can significantly improve interview quality.

What questions should a good interviewer ask?

Good interview questions are open-ended and designed to uncover real examples from a candidate’s experience. Instead of hypothetical questions, focus on questions that explore what the candidate has actually done, how they approached challenges, and what results they achieved.

Use a structured approach. Define the skills or competencies you’re assessing, ask consistent questions across candidates, and evaluate responses based on evidence rather than intuition. Structured interviews help reduce bias and improve decision quality.

How should interview feedback be written?

Strong interview feedback is clear, structured, and evidence-based. It should include key observations, specific examples from the interview, and a clear recommendation. Avoid vague statements and focus on insights that help the hiring team make a decision.

How can companies improve interviewer consistency?

Companies can improve consistency by standardizing interview processes, training interviewers, and using tools that support structured evaluation. Reviewing feedback quality and identifying patterns across interviewers can also help highlight areas for improvement.

Why do interviewers struggle to run good interviews?

Many interviewers are asking questions, listening, taking notes, and evaluating responses all at once. This split attention often leads to weaker conversations and incomplete feedback. Reducing these distractions can significantly improve interview quality.

AI tools reduce manual tasks such as note-taking and feedback writing, allowing interviewers to focus on the conversation. They also help standardize feedback, capture important details, and provide insights across interviews, improving both individual performance and overall hiring quality.