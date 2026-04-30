Fraud detection is now built into Application Review

0:00 / 0:23 1× Fraud detection now in Application Review

With AI making it trivial to blast hundreds of applications in minutes, inbound pipelines are filling up with noise — fake profiles, bot submissions, and candidates whose applications bear no resemblance to who they actually are.

The volume problem was already hard enough. Now there's a quality problem layered on top.

So we built the fix.

Fraud detection is now built directly into Metaview Application Review. Every application is automatically assessed for signs of fraud at the point of review — no extra setup, no separate tool.

What we look for

Fraud detection evaluates candidates across two dimensions.

Identity deception — is this candidate who they say they are? We cross-reference the details on an application against a range of signals to assess whether the person behind it is who they claim to be.

Application automation — was this application submitted by a bot? We look for the telltale patterns of mass-apply tools and automated submissions, so you can separate genuine interest from inbox spam.

No single signal triggers a fraud flag. Multiple indicators compound to surface a risk level, keeping false positives low and your attention on the candidates who deserve it.

Move faster, with more confidence

High-risk candidates are flagged automatically before they go further in your process. Each flagged application comes with a clear risk level and a simple explanation of why it was flagged.

As with all of Application Review, the system surfaces the signals and you make the final call. Fraud detection gives your team the information it needs to make a confident decision quickly, not to make that decision for you.

And because it's built directly into the same platform where you're already running the rest of your hiring, there's no context-switching. Fraud signals sit alongside the application, the resume, and your AI evaluation criteria. Everything you need in one place.

Fraud detection is available automatically for all Application Review customers. There's nothing to configure.

Every fake application that makes it through is wasted time for your team, and a worse outcome for the real candidates competing for the same role. This is a step toward making sure the people who make your shortlist actually deserve to be there.

Book a demo to see Application Review in action.