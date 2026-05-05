How to vibe code your recruiting tech stack
Stephanie Tsimis
5 May 2026 • 1 min read
Most recruiters are waiting for AI to hand them perfect answers.
Cassie Chao Leemans is doing something better: building the tools she wishes existed.
In this episode, Cassie, Talent Partner at Craft Ventures, breaks down how she went from “not technical” to building her own AI-powered recruiting workflows with Claude Code, Supabase, Metaview, and a lot of late-night tinkering. She shows what it actually takes to turn messy recruiting context into usable systems—and why the best AI outputs don’t come from one magical prompt.
Key takeaways:
- Why “one-shotting” AI products is mostly fantasy
- How Cassie built tools to prep calls, search her network, and surface high-signal candidates faster
- Why recruiting expertise, taste, and judgment matter more in an AI-enabled workflow
- How to use backchannels without outsourcing your hiring judgment
Check out the full episode here:
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