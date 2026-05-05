How to vibe code your recruiting tech stack

Most recruiters are waiting for AI to hand them perfect answers.

Cassie Chao Leemans is doing something better: building the tools she wishes existed.

In this episode, Cassie, Talent Partner at Craft Ventures, breaks down how she went from “not technical” to building her own AI-powered recruiting workflows with Claude Code, Supabase, Metaview, and a lot of late-night tinkering. She shows what it actually takes to turn messy recruiting context into usable systems—and why the best AI outputs don’t come from one magical prompt.

Key takeaways:

Why “one-shotting” AI products is mostly fantasy

How Cassie built tools to prep calls, search her network, and surface high-signal candidates faster

Why recruiting expertise, taste, and judgment matter more in an AI-enabled workflow

How to use backchannels without outsourcing your hiring judgment

Check out the full episode here: