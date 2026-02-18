Why the best employer brands attract — and repel

The best employer brands don’t try to appeal to everyone. They attract the right people — and actively repel the wrong ones.In this episode, Kellie McCann (ex-Amazon, Walmart, Robinhood) breaks down why authenticity in employer brand isn’t about polishing perception, it’s about reducing friction. If your culture demands intensity, say it. If leadership changes direction often, own it. Clarity filters talent faster than spin ever will.We get candid about Glassdoor manipulation, “Great Place to Work” awards, layoffs, and why most companies reach for bandaids instead of fixing root causes.

Key takeaways:

Why attracting and repelling are two sides of the same strategy

How honesty reduces recruiting friction and improves quality of hire

The real reason companies manipulate perception instead of fixing culture

Why employer brand often only truly changes when revenue is at risk

