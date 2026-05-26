Metaview is an official ChatGPT app

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Recruiting teams sit on a giant pile of valuable data. Every application, interview, and debrief contains signal about candidate strengths, technical depth, compensation expectations, internal alignment, and more.

It’s a true treasure trove. But most teams struggle to actually use it.

The data’s either ill formatted or too fragmented, scattered across tools and messy note files. You dig through ATS records, reread interview notes, export spreadsheets, and manually stitch together information from multiple systems. Or more likely, you don’t even bother.

It’s hard work for humans. But it’s fast and easy with today’s LLMs. So we’re excited to announce that Metaview is now available as an official ChatGPT app .

Connect Metaview with ChatGPT and use natural language to search and analyze recruiting conversations, interview transcripts, candidate feedback, sourcing activity, reports, and more.

ChatGPT connects to the relevant data from Metaview and returns structured answers grounded in your actual recruiting conversations. All in the same chatbot you already use daily.

The result is a much more natural way to work with recruiting data. Instead of bouncing around systems, you focus on making human connections and asking better questions.

See for yourself. Try the Metaview ChatGPT app.

Query recruiting data with ease

Every day, recruiting teams are building on a rich dataset about what great candidates look like, where hiring processes break down, and how decisions actually get made.

Most of this information has traditionally been difficult to unpack and query. But the Metaview ChatGPT app finds exact answers with a simple conversation.

Instead of building reports manually or searching across multiple systems, teams can ask questions in plain English and get immediate answers.

For example:

“Compare our recent PM candidates based on stakeholder management skills”

“Come up with a list of top reasons AEs are rejecting our offers”

“Generate an automated briefing doc before every hiring manager screen”

ChatGPT pulls all this from Metaview conversations and scorecards and returns a structured response recruiters can use immediately.

Which completely changes how recruiting teams use hiring data.

Turn funnel data into answers

While individual interview analysis is valuable, trends and patterns live across the entire hiring funnel. Every offer outcome, comp discussion, calibration call, and debrief helps paint a clearer picture.

Teams can put this data to work in seconds.

Simply ask:

“Which themes appear most often in rejected candidate feedback?”

“How do compensation expectations differ across regions?”

“What patterns show up in successful Sales candidates?”

“What concerns came up repeatedly during onsite interviews?”

Questions that needed analysts before now only need a prompt. And you can spot issues that would otherwise go unnoticed.

Rather than waiting for quarterly reviews or manually assembled reports, talent teams can continuously explore and refine their hiring strategy using the data already captured in Metaview.

Share recruiting outputs faster

The amount of time recruiters spend on admin is wild. Every interview leads to summaries, scorecard updates, debrief notes, and feedback for stakeholders. Even when the information already exists, producing usable outputs is often manual and repetitive.

With Metaview and ChatGPT, recruiters can directly create outputs such as:

“Create a debrief summary for the final onsite”

“Automatically generate a briefing doc before every HM screen”

“Generate a structured hiring pipeline update for the leadership team”

Teams can reduce repetitive admin work and help hiring managers and other stakeholders quickly understand candidate performance.

How recruiting teams use ChatGPT with Metaview agents

Every Metaview agent already captures valuable context and structured hiring data. With natural language prompts, you can interact with that data even more fluidly. Use our ChatGPT to make sourcing, application review, reporting, and notetaking even more seamless.

Get started with the Metaview ChatGPT app

Metaview connects to ChatGPT using MCP (the Model Context Protocol). Simply sign into your account and the tools start working together.

Open the Metaview app in ChatGPT Click “Connect” (top-right of the page) Sign in with Metaview as per usual

And you’re connected!

Behind the scenes, ChatGPT retrieves the relevant data from Metaview and generates structured answers grounded in your actual recruiting conversations, scorecards, and hiring workflows. There’s no need to export reports, upload interview notes manually, or move data between systems.

It’s simply a faster, more natural way to work with recruiting data.

Try the Metaview ChatGPT app for yourself

Metaview’s ChatGPT integration is available now . If you’re already using Metaview, you can connect your account today.

If you’re not using Metaview yet, this is a new way to experience what conversational hiring data can look like in practice.

Try Metaview with ChatGPT and see how recruiting workflows can be as simple as a quick conversation.