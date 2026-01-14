Rediscover talent from your ATS with AI Sourcing

The strongest candidates aren’t always strangers. Sometimes they’re already sitting in your ATS. People you’ve already invested time in screening, who got to the final stage, who impressed your panel, or who almost got the offer.

Most of these candidates never resurface. You start each new hiring process from scratch, even with serious talent lying dormant in your systems. Out of sight, out of mind.

Metaview’s AI sourcing agent helps you rediscover and re-engage them as part of your natural sourcing work. No extra effort, and no reliance on memory.

Key takeaways

You can now source candidates directly from your ATS with Metaview’s AI sourcing agent . The agent searches through the rich candidate data you’ve already collected.

. The agent searches through the rich candidate data you’ve already collected. It goes beyond profiles and taps into past conversations , pulling real-world insights from your actual interviews recorded on Metaview.

, pulling real-world insights from your actual interviews recorded on Metaview. It’s available for Ashby, Lever, Greenhouse, Gem, and SmartRecruiters customers, with more ATS integrations to come.

Rediscover the talent you already know

Your ATS is full of silver medalists, near-miss candidates, and future perfect fits. Now, instead of forgetting them, you can rediscover them.

Just tell the agent what kind of candidate you’re looking for, and it will:

Build an ideal candidate profile (ICP) based on your specific request

Search existing ATS and Metaview records

records Surface the strongest candidates based on the context you’ve given it plus all of the data that’s already available in your past conversations and notes

More than just basic keyword matching, this is context-aware rediscovery of candidates you’ve already screened, calibrated on, and engaged.

Richer context = better sourcing

What sets this upgrade apart isn’t just that it searches your ATS. It searches your conversations.

Metaview automatically pulls signal from your past interviews—things you’d never get from a public LinkedIn profile or a static resume like:

Motivators and career drivers

Quota attainment (and whether they actually hit it)

Why they passed—or didn’t—last time

What they’re open to next

That context lives inside your hiring conversations. Metaview makes it searchable.

How talent rediscovery works

Kick off a search with a natural prompt (voice or text). Choose your sources: open web, ATS, and Metaview conversations Review the AI-generated ICP, and calibrate as needed Metaview surfaces top candidates, and tags where they came from (ATS or Metaview) Push “yes” candidates back into your ATS pipeline directly from the Candidates panel

It’s simple, fast, and calibrated to how you already hire.

