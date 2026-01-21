How Perk uses Metaview to run high-quality global hiring at scale

Customer

Perk is a fast-growing multinational employee benefits platform. Hiring across countries, languages, and cultures, Perk’s recruiting team faced a familiar challenge: how to run high-quality interviews where recruiters could focus their attention on candidates, and not on taking notes.

The team wanted recruiters and talent partners to stay fully present in conversations. But they still needed accurate, detailed records that could be used to make confident hiring decisions.

Staying present while capturing what matters

As for so many Talent teams, manual notetaking was undermining interview quality at Perk—for both candidates and recruiters. “It’s harder for the candidate to feel engaged when they see people looking at different screens during a conversation,” says People & Talent Senior Director Miguel Delgado Alonso.

Candidates can sense when interviewers are distracted, and recruiters struggle to capture nuance without breaking the flow of the conversation. “We wanted our recruiters and talent partners to really focus on their conversations with candidates and asking the right questions.”

“We needed to capture notes in a way that was meaningful and tangible, so recruiters could go back and see what candidates had actually said.”

Metaview provides an elegantly simple fix. The AI notetaker transcribes interviews word for word and provides a complete account. It also gives formatted highlights and conversation recaps, and structures notes to slot neatly into your ATS.

With no need to manually document interviews, Perk’s recruiters can focus entirely on listening, probing, and building rapport. While still ending every interview with a complete, accurate record.

Capturing nuance across languages and cultures

Perk interviews candidates across multiple countries and languages, which adds an extra layer of complexity to hiring decisions. “We’re a multinational company, talking to people in different languages, from different backgrounds.”

For Miguel, interviewing in a second language makes it even harder to engage fully while also taking strong notes. “Spanish is my first language, but I interview in other languages. Having a tool that captures every little moment and nuance removes so much hassle and complexity.”

📣 “My notes are far more accurate, and I can really focus on the conversation with the candidate. I have this partner in every interview who can understand nuance and capture all the little bits.”



Metaview removes that language friction for both interviewers and candidates. “When I talk to French and German speakers in the company, they all say it’s a gamechanger. They can go deeper into conversations and understand what candidates are truly saying.”

The result is better conversations, deeper signal, and more confident hiring across this international hiring strategy.

Using Metaview end to end

Metaview has fast become a core part of Perk’s hiring workflows, not just an interview add-on. “Metaview is fully integrated in our hiring processes,” says Miguel. “Either when we open a new position with a hiring manager, or if we want to see progress on a position that’s already live.”

The team uses Metaview even before interviews begin—capturing subtleties that would otherwise never make it into job posts. “In that briefing stage, there are many nuances beyond what’s there in the job description. So we use Metaview in our briefs with hiring managers to capture these.”

And it doesn’t stop after interviews.

“We have Metaview end to end, including during wash up meetings . If we have a wash up with managers, we know our final decision will be based on whether this is the right candidate or not.”

By working from shared, accurate records at every stage, Perk reduces friction and speeds up decisions.

Deeper focus, better notes, better decisions

With Metaview handling documentation, recruiters can fully engage with candidates—without sacrificing accuracy or detail.

“Having a tool that captures every little moment and nuance removes so much hassle and complexity. My notes are far more accurate, and I can really focus on the conversation with the candidate.”

For Perk, the outcome is stronger interviews, more inclusive multilingual hiring, and decisions grounded in real evidence—not recruiter memory. Metaview unlocks human interviewers’ instincts and intuition by taking their attention away from time-sapping tasks.

📣 “It’s amplifying the skills our recruiters have.”

Choosing Metaview: More than automated notetaking

Perk wasn’t just looking for a transcription tool. The Talent team wanted a partner that was thinking long-term about how AI could improve hiring decisions.

“We were really clear that we didn’t just need a strong tool. We also wanted to see the product plans for the future. It needed to be bigger than basic notetaking. We wanted to see AI being used throughout the transcription process, giving advice and recommendations.”

What stood out was Metaview’s vision beyond basic notes. AI Sourcing and Reporting promise to be key tools as they continue to update their recruiting operations.

That roadmap gave Perk confidence they were investing in a platform they could grow alongside.