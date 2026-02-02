How SoSafe improved screening signals and hiring consistency with Metaview

Headquarters: Cologne, Germany

Company size: 550+ employees

Tech stack: Ashby

SoSafe helps organizations build security culture and mitigate risk with its GDPR-compliant awareness programs. It delivers engaging, personalized learning and attack simulations to train employees to recognize and respond to threats.

Growing quickly across EMEA, the Talent Acquisition team needs to source and screen high candidate volumes. It also needs to ensure consistent hiring managers and other stakeholders apply consistent, fair assessments, and deliver feedback based on real interview evidence.

SoSafe chose Metaview to make all of this possible.

Hours saved with structured scorecards

Time savings are the most immediate and measurable impact of Metaview at SoSafe. Talent Acquisition Partner Damian Shelley describes spending “half an hour or more after each interview” turning handwritten notes into something usable. Now, reviewing and validating notes takes two minutes.

This efficiency compounds quickly at scale. Damian regularly runs six or seven screening calls per day, each of which previously required up to 30 minutes to synthesize. “Prior to Metaview, you’d need to get that information down right away, before screening someone else and moving on to their responses. Now, it’s very easy to go back to them all at the end of the day, and the conversation is still fresh.”

Director of Talent Acquisition Fiona Keating estimates that, during periods of high hiring volume, this can add up to “four or five hours a week, easily.” With Metaview, SoSafe’s recruiters get up to half a working day back per week.

And the structured notes make feedback easier to understand and share, which opens the door to more consistent evaluations across interviewers. Notes fit neatly into Ashby, SoSafe’s ATS, with no reformatting required.

Improved focus and interview quality

Perhaps even more than time saved, for Fiona Keating, the biggest impact is the candidate experience. “Interviewers, hiring managers, and leaders actually listen to the candidate, rather than scribbling on paper or typing on their laptop. Feedback is clearer, and we can customize and align it to the questions we want them to ask.”

This improvement in focus naturally leads to better data coming out of interviews, which then amplifies Metaview’s time-saving benefits.

“The time-saving element is now just the norm,” says Fiona. “We’re focused on using Metaview to improve quality and consistency in hiring.”

📣 “We’re using Metaview to create stronger hiring signals, better calibration across interviewers, and a really high-quality experience for candidates as well, regardless of the interviewer.”



- Fiona Keating, Director of Talent Acquisition

Consistency with custom scorecards

Metaview’s custom templates and scorecards play a key role in standardizing how candidates are assessed. They help Damian “prepare a more structured set of notes that fit the questions that matter,” automatically pulling out the most relevant parts of the conversation.

That’s helpful for experienced recruiters like Damian, but even more valuable for hiring managers and stakeholders. “Hiring managers can be less experienced or newer to hiring, so being able to structure their questions and give them guidance on the questions to ask—which are then represented in the scorecard and their notes—makes it more consistent. People are following the same line of questioning, and we can compare and contrast.”

With consistency established, SoSafe can confidently use Metaview not just as a productivity tool, but as a lever for higher-quality hiring decisions.

Secure interviewing at scale

SoSafe is a corporate security and compliance training provider. So the team is particularly mindful of candidate trust and compliance. With Metaview, they can work efficiently and strategically, without compromise.

“The option for candidates to opt in and out of Metaview is important,” says Fiona. “It’s linked to our ATS, and notifies them when they connect that we use Metaview so they can choose.”

While it’s “very rare for candidates to say no,” having that choice is essential, especially in a security-conscious environment. “AI notetakers are such a common part of the process these days. But it’s great that we have that option, and it’s customizable for the candidate.”

When Fiona joined SoSafe, Metaview was already part of the team’s hiring stack. “This is my first time using the product, but I had heard about it a lot from other TA leaders. I was so excited to see what it does in practice.”

Damian had used other call-recording and note-taking tools before, but none that delivered the same results. “I’ve been a recruiter in tech startups for 20 years. I’ve used other tools to record calls and take notes, but not to the same effect.”

“We trialled another tool at the end of last year,” says Fiona, “and the feedback from every recruiter was the same. It was more work, it wasn’t as accurate, and it didn’t integrate as well with our ATS. So Metaview came out way above the rest, and particularly in its accuracy.”