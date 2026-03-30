How Workleap reduced screening time by 50% with Metaview

Customer

Workleap

Headquarters

Montréal, Québec

Company size

400 employees

Workleap is a people management platform built for growing SMBs. Founded in 2006, it brings engagement, performance management, and compensation into one intelligent, AI-powered system.

When Workleap’s recruiting team started seeing hundreds of applications per role within a matter of days, their manual screening process quickly became unsustainable. Recruiters were spending hours reviewing resumes, often relying on keyword searches that risked missing strong candidates.

To solve this, they turned to Metaview’s application review agent for faster screening and a more consistent, effective hiring process overall.

Cutting screening time in half without sacrificing quality

High application volume became a critical challenge for Workleap’s hiring teams. Recruiters were routinely reviewing 200–300 candidates per role, each taking 30-45 seconds of manual screening.

“It quickly becomes difficult to manage,” says Senior Recruiter Johnny Drexhage. “Especially if you want to give every candidate a fair and thoughtful review.”

Already using Metaview’s Notetaker, the team was intrigued by Application Review. It checks every application against the specific role criteria, and quickly identifies candidates who are a strong fit.

“It’s reduced my screening time by up to 50%,” says Johnny. “Both strong and weak profiles are reviewed within a couple of seconds.”

Recruiters can now quickly identify which candidates to move forward with, which to stop, and those who might deserve a closer look.

Most importantly, the team can keep up with incoming applications without compromising on evaluation quality.

Moving beyond keyword matches to deeper context

Previously, Workleap relied on keyword searches and manual scanning to evaluate candidates. But this approach often missed candidates whose experience didn’t perfectly match predefined terms.

“We were often relying on quick keyword-based judgments, which can sometimes miss strong candidates.”

Metaview’s application review agent takes a more nuanced approach, which was clear to Johnny right away. “It doesn’t just summarize resumes. It actually explains why a candidate is a good or bad fit.”

By evaluating candidates in context rather than just matching keywords, Workleap’s recruiters surface high-potential profiles that would otherwise be overlooked. That means stronger pipelines, and more confidence in who gets moved forward.

Building trust quickly with clear, explainable outputs

One of the biggest barriers to adopting AI in recruiting is trust. If a tool simply outputs scores or summaries without reasoning, it’s difficult for recruiters to rely on it.

What stood out to Workleap was how quickly Metaview built that trust.

“Metaview actually explains why a candidate is a good or a bad fit. That level of reasoning is something us recruiters really need.”

Because the system provides clear reasoning behind its recommendations, recruiters can validate decisions rather than blindly accept them.

📣 “Other tools just give you the facts—like a second resume to review. Metaview really gives you context. Within a few days, my trust factor for this tool went up quite highly.”

That transparency makes it easier to confidently move candidates forward, or rule them out.

Focusing recruiter time on higher-value work

Resume screening is necessary, but these manual tasks aren’t where recruiters create the most value. By leveraging AI to speed up the initial review process, Workleap’s team was able to shift their focus.

“It frees up time for us recruiters to focus on higher value activities like sourcing and engaging with candidates. Rather than spending most of our time on manual screening.”

Instead of being stuck in the inbox reviewing applications, Workleap’s recruiters can invest more time in building relationships, improving candidate experience, and proactively sourcing top talent.

Seeing value immediately with an intuitive, low-effort setup

Many recruiting tools require significant setup, configuration, or training before they become useful. From the start, Metaview stood out for its simplicity and speed to value.

“I tested out quite a few tools,” say Johnny, “and what immediately stood out to me is how intuitive and effective it was from the very start. I was actually looking at around four or five tools at the time and Metaview really felt like it worked well with minimal setup.”

Metaview delivered useful output almost immediately—without requiring complex workflows or heavy customization. This made adoption easy across the team and unlocked better recruiting processes within days.

Partnering with a product team that listens and moves fast

Beyond the product itself, Johnny values the experience of working with the Metaview team as a key differentiator. Instead of submitting feedback into a black box, Workleap’s team were connected directly with product engineers whenever help was needed.

📣 “The product engineers have been insanely quick to respond and actually update features within a few hours to days. As a customer, I really felt listened to and taken care of. I've never had that experience before, to be honest.”

This level of collaboration turns Metaview from a static tool into an evolving partner—one that adapts based on real recruiter needs.