Hung Lee
Hung Lee
Curator
Recruiting Brainfood
Andreea Lungulescu
Andreea Lungulescu
Principal Talent Partner
Wayfair
Ashley Chu
Ashley Chu
Recruiting Ops Manager
Protocol Labs
Siadhal Magos
Siadhal Magos
Co-Founder & CEO
Metaview

In a live conversation moderated by Recruiting Brainfood’s Hung Lee, we’ll dive into how recruiting teams can leverage AI to make interviewer training faster and more effective—with less strain on the people managing the process. Andreea Lungulescu (Principal Talent Partner, Wayfair), Ashley Chu (Recruiting Ops Manager, Protocol Labs), and Siadhal Magos (Co-founder & CEO, Metaview), will discuss how forward-thinking recruiting teams can leverage AI to:

  • Establish consistent, effective interviewer training that improves quality of process—and quality of hire
  • Make personalized interviewer feedback at scale possible to enable ongoing improvement
  • Automate the manual aspects of running a training program to remove bottlenecks and train new interviewers faster

