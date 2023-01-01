Webinar series - March & April 2023
AI in Recruiting
Recruiting leaders and industry experts discuss how to leverage AI across key aspects of the hiring process.
Co-hosted by
Brainfood’s Hung Lee
Episode 1
AI in Candidate Assessment
Explore how AI can help more effectively, and fairly, assess candidates.
Speakers
Hung Lee
Curator
Recruiting Brainfood
Annie Jackson
Head of Talent Acquisition
Cleo
Siadhal Magos
Co-founder & CEO
Metaview
Matthias Schmeißer
Global Director, Talent Acquisition
EMnify
Episode 2
AI in Interviewer Training
Discover how to apply AI for faster, more effective interviewer training.
Speakers
Hung Lee
Curator
Recruiting Brainfood
Andreea Lungulescu
Principal Talent Partner
Wayfair
Ashley Chu
Recruiting Operations Manager
Protocol Labs
Siadhal Magos
Co-founder & CEO
Metaview
Episode 3
AI in Candidate Experience
Understand how AI can enable high-quality, consistent candidate experiences.
Speakers
Hung Lee
Curator
Recruiting Brainfood
Yasar Ahmad
VP of Talent, Mobility, & Rewards
HelloFresh
Kevin Grossman
President
Talent Board
Siadhal Magos
Co-founder & CEO
Metaview
Episode 4
AI in Recruiting Data
Learn how AI can unlock unprecedented visibility into recruiting data to improve decision making and efficiency.
Speakers
Hung Lee
Curator
Recruiting Brainfood
Kevin Wheeler
Founder
Future of Talent Institute
Manjuri Sinha
Global Director of TA
OLX
Magdalena Masluk-Meller
Expert
SAP Talent Intelligence Practice