Speakers
Hung Lee
Curator
Recruiting Brainfood
Annie Jackson
Head of TA
Cleo
Siadhal Magos
Co-Founder & CEO
Metaview
Matthias Schmeißer
Global Director, TA
EMnify
More to be announced
In this conversation moderated by Recruiting Brainfood’s Hung Lee, we explore how forward-thinking recruiting teams can apply AI to more effectively, and fairly, assess candidates.Annie Jackson (Head of Talent Acquisition, Cleo), Matthias Schmeißer (Global Director of Talent Acquisition, EMnify), Siadhal Magos (Co-founder & CEO, Metaview), and others discuss:
- How recruiting teams can leverage AI to augment their assessment of candidates
- Where human assessment and decision making is most effective and where AI is best placed to play a role
- How to mitigate bias when introducing AI into your assessment process
Watch Now
Explore the AI in Recruiting Webinar Series
Hear from recruiting leaders and industry experts about how to leverage AI across key aspects of the hiring process