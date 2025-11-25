Sign inBook a demoStart for free

The real job of a recruiter? Just two things.

25 Nov 2025

What makes someone “good”? If you ask Dan McCarthy, Talent Partner at Paradigm (the world’s largest crypto VC), it’s not what’s on their resume. After two decades in tech, he’s got sharp takes on evaluating talent, building elite networks, and why AI will disrupt recruiting less than most people think.

In this episode, Nolan and Dan cover the mindset shift recruiters need to thrive in the AI era—and why being interesting, emotionally intelligent, and hyper-reliable will separate the 10x from the rest.

Key takeaways:
- A recruiter has two real jobs: don’t drop the ball, and have polish & charisma
- Long-term relationships are your biggest moat in an AI-saturated world
- How your content diet (classics over the infinite scroll) can give you an unfair edge

Check out the full episode:

