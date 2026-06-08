Inside the 10x Recruiting Retreat

After bringing 45 top talent leaders together for the 10x Recruiter’s Retreat in Utah, Nolan and Siadhal unpack the clearest signal from the room: recruiting leaders are asking how to make AI work at scale.

This episode gets into the messy middle of AI adoption: why tinkering is easy, transformation is hard, and why recruiting teams face a much higher trust bar than engineering teams when deploying AI. Nolan and Siadhal also dig into candidate assessment, AI fluency, agent ownership, and why the most strategic recruiting still looks a lot like old-school detective work.

Key takeaways:

Why most talent teams are still experimenting with AI, not scaling it

How companies should think about hiring dedicated AI enablement roles

Why assessing AI fluency is becoming a core hiring challenge

Why relationship-led sourcing may become even more valuable in an AI-native world

Check out the full episode:

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