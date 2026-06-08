Read our AI & Hiring Alignment Report with insights from 505 recruiting & hiring leaders.
Inside the 10x Recruiting Retreat
Stephanie Tsimis
8 Jun 2026 • 1 min read
After bringing 45 top talent leaders together for the 10x Recruiter’s Retreat in Utah, Nolan and Siadhal unpack the clearest signal from the room: recruiting leaders are asking how to make AI work at scale.
This episode gets into the messy middle of AI adoption: why tinkering is easy, transformation is hard, and why recruiting teams face a much higher trust bar than engineering teams when deploying AI. Nolan and Siadhal also dig into candidate assessment, AI fluency, agent ownership, and why the most strategic recruiting still looks a lot like old-school detective work.
Key takeaways:
- Why most talent teams are still experimenting with AI, not scaling it
- How companies should think about hiring dedicated AI enablement roles
- Why assessing AI fluency is becoming a core hiring challenge
- Why relationship-led sourcing may become even more valuable in an AI-native world
Check out the full episode:
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