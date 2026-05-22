Stakeholder influence masterclass with Cleo’s Head of Talent

Recruiters are often told to “be strategic.” Lucy Lynn, Head of Talent at Cleo, shows what that actually looks like.

In this episode, Lucy unpacks how her team manages stakeholders with data, structure, and a healthy intolerance for wasted recruiter time. From weekly hiring dashboards to scorecard SLAs, monthly CEO reviews, and business-priority hiring reviews, Lucy explains how Cleo turns recruiting from a reactive service function into a decision-making engine.The big takeaway: recruiters don’t earn influence by having stronger opinions. They earn it by bringing better evidence.

You’ll learn:

How Cleo uses throughput, conversion, and latency to diagnose hiring problems

Why Lucy won’t let her team start a search without the right documentation

How monthly CEO reviews help recruiting leaders turn data into business action

Why prioritization meetings should be tied to company OKRs, not whoever shouts loudest

Check out the full episode here:

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